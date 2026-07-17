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Home > Business News > PC Jeweller’s Rs 1,000 Crore QIP Plan Gets Board Nod; What’s Behind the Move?

PC Jeweller’s Rs 1,000 Crore QIP Plan Gets Board Nod; What’s Behind the Move?

PC Jeweller plans to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore through a QIP after board approval. Here's why the company needs fresh capital and what it means for investors.

PC Jeweller's Rs 1,000 Crore QIP Plan Gets Board Nod; What's Behind the Move?
PC Jeweller's Rs 1,000 Crore QIP Plan Gets Board Nod; What's Behind the Move?

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Fri 2026-07-17 13:17 IST

PC Jeweller is planning to raise capital for the next phase of growth. The company board has approved the plan to raise as much as Rs 1,000 crore from institutional investors via a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP). The company also received approval to increase its authorised share capital, which is a necessary condition for issuing fresh equity. Both proposals now go to shareholders for approval.
 
According to an exchange filing, the company’s board made these decisions at its meeting on July 16.

PC Jeweller To Raise Rs 1,000 Crore Fund

Board Approves QIP for Fund-Raising: The board of directors has approved the scheme to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore via an issue of equity shares or other eligible securities through the QIP route. Such fundraising can take place in one or more stages, depending on the company’s requirements. The issue will also need to get the necessary regulatory clearances before it can open.
 
A qualified institutional placement (QIP) is one of the most common ways listed companies raise money from large investors such as mutual funds, insurance companies and foreign institutional investors. It is normally quicker than a public issue and helps companies raise funds more quickly.
 
The board has also set up a QIP committee to manage the process. The committee will decide on key aspects like the issue opening date, the amount to be raised, the issue price and the appointment of merchant bankers and other intermediaries.

Why Does The Company Want To Increase Its Share Capital?

PC Jeweller’s board further approved the fundraising plan and the increase of authorised share capital from Rs 1,310 crore to Rs 1,460 crore. Authorised share capital represents the maximum limit on shares that a company is permitted to issue. Any amount raised over the authorised capital necessitates an increase in the company’s authorised capital.
 
Under the proposal, PC Jeweller shall issue 150 crore additional equity shares of Re 1 each. This will raise the authorised equity share capital to 1,200 crore shares from 1,050 crore shares, while the preference share capital will remain unchanged.

Shareholders Will Get The Final Say

The plan is not final.
 
The proposed QIP and the increase in authorised share capital will be put to a vote through a postal ballot by shareholders. The voting notice will be sent electronically to all shareholders who have registered their email address with the company or depositories and such shareholders will be able to vote online.

What Investors Should Remember?

This fundraiser will enable PC Jeweller to secure additional funds to fulfil its business plans. Access to new funding will enable any company to invest in expansion, improve the balance sheet or take care of future funding requirements.
 
However, there are few areas that investors would want to focus on.
 
For jewellery companies, their business closely links to gold prices. If prices are volatile, that could affect customer demand and company margins, too.
 
The proposed QIP will also include the issuance of fresh shares. This move, along with the shares issued on account of past promoter warrant conversions, may dilute existing shareholders’ stake marginally and impact earnings per share (EPS) in the short term.
 
Execution is another area to watch. But building a retail network is more than just opening new shops; it’s about winning customers and increasing sales in markets that are already highly competitive.
 
For the moment, the fundraising plan is pending shareholder and regulatory approval. The company has not yet revealed how it will conduct the issue or the price at which it will sell the new shares. For now, investors need more clarity on how the company plans to use the proceeds and how the move will affect the business in the long term.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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PC Jeweller’s Rs 1,000 Crore QIP Plan Gets Board Nod; What’s Behind the Move?
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PC Jeweller’s Rs 1,000 Crore QIP Plan Gets Board Nod; What’s Behind the Move?

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PC Jeweller’s Rs 1,000 Crore QIP Plan Gets Board Nod; What’s Behind the Move?
PC Jeweller’s Rs 1,000 Crore QIP Plan Gets Board Nod; What’s Behind the Move?
PC Jeweller’s Rs 1,000 Crore QIP Plan Gets Board Nod; What’s Behind the Move?
PC Jeweller’s Rs 1,000 Crore QIP Plan Gets Board Nod; What’s Behind the Move?

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