Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Business»
  • PepsiCo Buys Prebiotic Soda Brand Poppi For $1.95 Billion Amid Rising Demand For Healthier Beverages

PepsiCo Buys Prebiotic Soda Brand Poppi For $1.95 Billion Amid Rising Demand For Healthier Beverages

PepsiCo is making a billion-dollar bet on gut health, acquiring prebiotic soda brand Poppi for $1.95 billion to expand its health-conscious beverage portfolio. The move signals a growing competition with Coca-Cola in the booming prebiotic soda market.

PepsiCo Buys Prebiotic Soda Brand Poppi For $1.95 Billion Amid Rising Demand For Healthier Beverages

PepsiCo acquires prebiotic soda brand Poppi for $1.95B, expanding its health-focused portfolio amid rising demand for gut-friendly drinks.


PepsiCo has announced its acquisition of prebiotic soda brand Poppi for $1.95 billion, marking a significant step in the food and beverage giant’s strategy to cater to increasing consumer demand for healthier options. The deal, which includes an estimated $300 million in anticipated cash tax benefits, brings the net purchase price to $1.65 billion.

Evolvig Portfolio

PepsiCo CEO Ramon Laguarta emphasized the company’s ongoing efforts to evolve its portfolio through innovation and strategic acquisitions. “For years, we have been transforming our food and beverage offerings by introducing better-for-you options and making disciplined, strategic acquisitions that allow us to provide more positive choices to consumers,” Laguarta said in a statement Monday.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

He highlighted the growing consumer interest in health and wellness, stating, “Now, more than ever, people are seeking choices that align with their lifestyles and nutritional needs.”

From Farmers Markets to Nationwide Success and now Bought By PepsiCo

Poppi, founded by a family in Austin, Texas, has gained popularity as a low-calorie, prebiotic soda that blends fruit juice with gut-friendly ingredients. Each serving contains no more than 5 grams of sugar, appealing to health-conscious consumers.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The brand’s journey began at local farmers markets, where its home-brewed formulation first gained traction. Poppi’s breakthrough moment came on ABC’s “Shark Tank,” where it secured a substantial investment that helped propel its availability in major retailers across the United States.

PepsiCo Targetting Prebiotic Soda Market

PepsiCo is not alone in targeting the prebiotic soda space. Rival Coca-Cola recently launched its own health-focused soda, Simply Pop, which debuted last month in select regions, including the West Coast, Southeast, and online via Amazon Fresh.

Becca Kerr, Coca-Cola’s CEO of nutrition, noted the company’s decision was driven by changing consumer preferences. “We discovered that wellness-focused Gen Z-ers and millennials were really interested in juice and prebiotic sodas,” Kerr said in a statement.

With the prebiotic soda market projected to reach a value of $54.5 million by 2034, according to Future Market Insights, both beverage giants are positioning themselves to capitalize on this growing trend.

Also Read: Uber To Acquire Startup EV Ride Firm BluSmart? Here’s Why BluSmart Is Denying

Filed under

PepsiCo Poppi

Instagram Down

Instagram Down: Users Report they Are Unable To Search
newsx

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr Ready To Face Yokohama F-Marinos of Japan: Asian Champions League Quarter-Finals
White House Press Sec. Ka

Why Did Karoline Leavitt Tell France To ‘Be Thankful You’re Not Speaking German’?
PepsiCo acquires prebioti

PepsiCo Buys Prebiotic Soda Brand Poppi For $1.95 Billion Amid Rising Demand For Healthier Beverages
newsx

Nagpur Violence: CM Devendra Fadnavis Calls For Peace, Says To Stay Away From Misinformation
Beyoncé confirms Las Veg

Beyoncé Announces Final ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour Stop In Las Vegas – Tickets Sale Begins March...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Instagram Down: Users Report they Are Unable To Search

Instagram Down: Users Report they Are Unable To Search

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr Ready To Face Yokohama F-Marinos of Japan: Asian Champions League Quarter-Finals

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr Ready To Face Yokohama F-Marinos of Japan: Asian Champions League Quarter-Finals

Why Did Karoline Leavitt Tell France To ‘Be Thankful You’re Not Speaking German’?

Why Did Karoline Leavitt Tell France To ‘Be Thankful You’re Not Speaking German’?

Nagpur Violence: CM Devendra Fadnavis Calls For Peace, Says To Stay Away From Misinformation

Nagpur Violence: CM Devendra Fadnavis Calls For Peace, Says To Stay Away From Misinformation

Beyoncé Announces Final ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour Stop In Las Vegas – Tickets Sale Begins March 25

Beyoncé Announces Final ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour Stop In Las Vegas – Tickets Sale Begins March...

Entertainment

Beyoncé Announces Final ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour Stop In Las Vegas – Tickets Sale Begins March 25

Beyoncé Announces Final ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour Stop In Las Vegas – Tickets Sale Begins March

Is Taylor Swift Avoiding The Spotlight Due To Plastic Surgery?

Is Taylor Swift Avoiding The Spotlight Due To Plastic Surgery?

We Literally Had One Take, Bridgerton Star Simone Ashley Recalls Craziest Experiences She Had While Filming Brad Pitt’s F1

We Literally Had One Take, Bridgerton Star Simone Ashley Recalls Craziest Experiences She Had While

Is Justin Bieber Going Through A Bad Mental Health Phase? Singer’s Cryptic Post Of ‘Drowning’ Leaves Fans Worried

Is Justin Bieber Going Through A Bad Mental Health Phase? Singer’s Cryptic Post Of ‘Drowning’

Sarah Snook Reveals How Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour Workout’ Helped Her Prep For Broadway’s ‘Dorian Gray’

Sarah Snook Reveals How Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour Workout’ Helped Her Prep For Broadway’s ‘Dorian

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips