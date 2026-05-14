Petrol Diesel Price Today (May 14, 2026): Fuel Rates Steady Nationwide as Markets Track Global Trends; Check Rates in Your City Now

Petrol Diesel Price Today: Fuel Prices Stay Calm, But the Hidden Story Is Obvious to Everyone. On the surface, there seems to be nothing to complain about with India’s petrol and diesel prices. Petrol is priced at ₹94.77 per litre in New Delhi, and diesel at ₹87.67 per litre. Well, technically speaking… as you cross over state lines, the final price of fuel varies because of different VAT rules and freight charges. That means, while the headline is calm, how much you really pay for fuel depends on your location.

Petrol Prices Today (per litre)

City Price Hyderabad ₹107.50 Kolkata ₹105.45 Mumbai ₹103.54 Bengaluru ₹102.96 Chennai ₹100.80 Delhi ₹94.77

Diesel Prices Today (per litre)

City Price Hyderabad ₹95.70 Kolkata ₹92.02 Mumbai ₹90.03 Bengaluru ₹90.99 Chennai ₹92.39 Delhi ₹87.67

Petrol Price Trend (India – Last 10 Days)

Petrol prices in India have been unusually still over the past 10 days-so still, in fact, they haven’t moved at all. The national average continues to sit at ₹103.49 per litre, while New Delhi quietly holds steady at ₹94.77 per litre. From May 5 to May 14, 2026, there’s been zero change across the board, almost as if the fuel market pressed the pause button. The 10-day variance? A flat 0.00%. No spikes, no dips, no drama. On paper it looks calm-but it also raises a simple question: in a volatile world, how long can this kind of stillness really last?

Date National Average (per litre) New Delhi Retail Rate Price Change May 14, 2026 ₹103.49 ₹94.77 ₹0.00 May 13, 2026 ₹103.49 ₹94.77 ₹0.00 May 12, 2026 ₹103.49 ₹94.77 ₹0.00 May 11, 2026 ₹103.49 ₹94.77 ₹0.00 May 10, 2026 ₹103.49 ₹94.77 ₹0.00 May 09, 2026 ₹103.49 ₹94.77 ₹0.00 May 08, 2026 ₹103.49 ₹94.77 ₹0.00 May 07, 2026 ₹103.49 ₹94.77 ₹0.00 May 06, 2026 ₹103.49 ₹94.77 ₹0.00 May 05, 2026 ₹103.49 ₹94.77 ₹0.00

Disclaimer: Fuel prices are indicative and may vary by city, time of update, and state taxes. Please check local oil company sources for the latest rates.



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