LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
congress-party Beijing Summit kerala-cm keir starmer breaking-news delhi police Ajinkya Rahane Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar news OSSSC Bordeaux abbas araghchi congress-party Beijing Summit kerala-cm keir starmer breaking-news delhi police Ajinkya Rahane Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar news OSSSC Bordeaux abbas araghchi congress-party Beijing Summit kerala-cm keir starmer breaking-news delhi police Ajinkya Rahane Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar news OSSSC Bordeaux abbas araghchi congress-party Beijing Summit kerala-cm keir starmer breaking-news delhi police Ajinkya Rahane Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar news OSSSC Bordeaux abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
congress-party Beijing Summit kerala-cm keir starmer breaking-news delhi police Ajinkya Rahane Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar news OSSSC Bordeaux abbas araghchi congress-party Beijing Summit kerala-cm keir starmer breaking-news delhi police Ajinkya Rahane Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar news OSSSC Bordeaux abbas araghchi congress-party Beijing Summit kerala-cm keir starmer breaking-news delhi police Ajinkya Rahane Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar news OSSSC Bordeaux abbas araghchi congress-party Beijing Summit kerala-cm keir starmer breaking-news delhi police Ajinkya Rahane Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar news OSSSC Bordeaux abbas araghchi
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Petrol Diesel Price Today (May 14, 2026): Fuel Rates Steady Nationwide as Markets Track Global Trends; Check Rates in Your City Now

Petrol Diesel Price Today (May 14, 2026): Fuel Rates Steady Nationwide as Markets Track Global Trends; Check Rates in Your City Now

India’s petrol and diesel prices remain stable across major cities, with Delhi at ₹94.77 and no change in 10 days, though state-wise variations persist due to taxes and logistics costs.

Petrol Diesel Price Today
Petrol Diesel Price Today

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: Thu 2026-05-14 14:09 IST

Petrol Diesel Price Today: Fuel Prices Stay Calm, But the Hidden Story Is Obvious to Everyone. On the surface, there seems to be nothing to complain about with India’s petrol and diesel prices. Petrol is priced at ₹94.77 per litre in New Delhi, and diesel at ₹87.67 per litre. Well, technically speaking… as you cross over state lines, the final price of fuel varies because of different VAT rules and freight charges. That means, while the headline is calm, how much you really pay for fuel depends on your location.

Petrol Prices Today (per litre)

City Price
Hyderabad ₹107.50
Kolkata ₹105.45
Mumbai ₹103.54
Bengaluru ₹102.96
Chennai ₹100.80
Delhi ₹94.77

Diesel Prices Today (per litre)

City Price
Hyderabad ₹95.70
Kolkata ₹92.02
Mumbai ₹90.03
Bengaluru ₹90.99
Chennai ₹92.39
Delhi ₹87.67

Petrol Price Trend (India – Last 10 Days)

Petrol prices in India have been unusually still over the past 10 days-so still, in fact, they haven’t moved at all. The national average continues to sit at ₹103.49 per litre, while New Delhi quietly holds steady at ₹94.77 per litre. From May 5 to May 14, 2026, there’s been zero change across the board, almost as if the fuel market pressed the pause button. The 10-day variance? A flat 0.00%. No spikes, no dips, no drama. On paper it looks calm-but it also raises a simple question: in a volatile world, how long can this kind of stillness really last?

Date National Average (per litre) New Delhi Retail Rate Price Change
May 14, 2026 ₹103.49 ₹94.77 ₹0.00
May 13, 2026 ₹103.49 ₹94.77 ₹0.00
May 12, 2026 ₹103.49 ₹94.77 ₹0.00
May 11, 2026 ₹103.49 ₹94.77 ₹0.00
May 10, 2026 ₹103.49 ₹94.77 ₹0.00
May 09, 2026 ₹103.49 ₹94.77 ₹0.00
May 08, 2026 ₹103.49 ₹94.77 ₹0.00
May 07, 2026 ₹103.49 ₹94.77 ₹0.00
May 06, 2026 ₹103.49 ₹94.77 ₹0.00
May 05, 2026 ₹103.49 ₹94.77 ₹0.00

Disclaimer: Fuel prices are indicative and may vary by city, time of update, and state taxes. Please check local oil company sources for the latest rates.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: Gold And Silver Rates Today: MCX Chaos, Record Highs and…

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Petrol Diesel Price Today (May 14, 2026): Fuel Rates Steady Nationwide as Markets Track Global Trends; Check Rates in Your City Now
Tags: Delhi petrol priceDiesel price todayfuel prices IndiaIndia fuel price trendMumbai fuel pricepetrol diesel rates 2026Petrol price today

RELATED News

Jio Platforms Appoints Akash Ambani As MD For Five Years Ahead Of Its Biggest IPO Launch

How Much Gold Can You Keep At Home In India? Gold Storage Rules, Tax Limits, PAN Rules, SGB Taxation Explained

Kaynes Technology Shares Crash 19% On Weak Margins Despite Strong Sales; Q4 Profit Drop Triggers Brokerage Downgrades

CNG Prices Hiked In Mumbai To ₹84/kg — Will Rising Fuel Costs Push Auto, Taxi Fares Higher?

Is Vodafone Idea Planning A Stake Reshuffle? AGR Relief, 5G Buzz And Fundraising Hopes Push Telecom Stock To 52-Week High

LATEST NEWS

‘If You Have Sex With Your Daughter….’: Pakistan Maulana’s Disgusting Remarks Spark Outrage | Watch Viral Video

Census 2027 Self-Enumeration in Uttar Pradesh: How to Apply, Login and Submit Data

Petrol Diesel Price Today (May 14, 2026): Fuel Rates Steady Nationwide as Markets Track Global Trends; Check Rates in Your City Now

Dharamshala Weather Today for PBKS vs MI Match: IMD Forecast, AQI, Temperature, Rain Chances & Pitch Conditions at HPCA Stadium

Scorpio Horoscope May 15, 2026: Vrishabha Sankranti Brings Powerful Love, Career And Financial Changes

Cancer Career Horoscope Today (14 May 2026): Growth, Opportunities And Workplace Success Await

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today (13 May, 2026): Venus Brings Confidence, Stability And Positive Energy

How To Reach Noida Jewar Airport By Public Transport From Delhi, Noida-Greater Noida and Ghaziabad: Metro, Bus Routes and Travel Time

OUT | Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 14.05.2026, Sambad Dear Star 1 PM Thursday Bumper Lottery Result LIVE: Check Complete List| 1st Prize ₹1 Crore Ticket No 54L 25606

HBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Declared at bseh.org.in: Check Haryana Board Scorecard, Pass Percentage, Toppers and Marksheet Download Link

Petrol Diesel Price Today (May 14, 2026): Fuel Rates Steady Nationwide as Markets Track Global Trends; Check Rates in Your City Now

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Petrol Diesel Price Today (May 14, 2026): Fuel Rates Steady Nationwide as Markets Track Global Trends; Check Rates in Your City Now

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Petrol Diesel Price Today (May 14, 2026): Fuel Rates Steady Nationwide as Markets Track Global Trends; Check Rates in Your City Now
Petrol Diesel Price Today (May 14, 2026): Fuel Rates Steady Nationwide as Markets Track Global Trends; Check Rates in Your City Now
Petrol Diesel Price Today (May 14, 2026): Fuel Rates Steady Nationwide as Markets Track Global Trends; Check Rates in Your City Now
Petrol Diesel Price Today (May 14, 2026): Fuel Rates Steady Nationwide as Markets Track Global Trends; Check Rates in Your City Now

QUICK LINKS