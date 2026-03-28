Petrol, Diesel Prices On March 28, 2026: Check Out Latest Fuel Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And Major Indian Cities | Full List And Details Inside

Petrol Price Today: Petrol and diesel prices across India remained unchanged on March 28, 2026, even as global crude oil markets continue to witness sharp fluctuations. Oil marketing companies revise fuel prices daily at 6 am, aligning them with global crude trends and currency movements.

Despite ongoing volatility, the government has signalled that retail fuel prices are likely to stay stable for now, with oil companies absorbing part of the pressure to avoid sudden hikes for consumers.

Global Oil Market Volatility Continues

Crude oil prices have been swinging amid rising tensions in West Asia involving Iran, Israel and the United States. Concerns over disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, through which nearly 20 per cent of global oil supply passes, have added to market uncertainty.

Brent crude briefly crossed $115 per barrel earlier this week before easing on signs of possible de-escalation. The surge has raised fears of a global energy shock and inflation risks. However, Indian fuel prices have remained steady so far, offering relief to consumers.

Petrol, Diesel Prices In Major Cities Today

Here are the latest fuel prices across key cities:

New Delhi: Petrol ₹94.72 | Diesel ₹87.62

Mumbai: Petrol ₹104.21 | Diesel ₹92.15

Kolkata: Petrol ₹103.94 | Diesel ₹90.76

Chennai: Petrol ₹100.75 | Diesel ₹92.34

Ahmedabad: Petrol ₹94.49 | Diesel ₹90.17

Bengaluru: Petrol ₹102.92 | Diesel ₹89.02

Hyderabad: Petrol ₹107.46 | Diesel ₹95.70

Jaipur: Petrol ₹104.72 | Diesel ₹90.21

Lucknow: Petrol ₹94.69 | Diesel ₹87.80

Pune: Petrol ₹104.04 | Diesel ₹90.57

Chandigarh: Petrol ₹94.30 | Diesel ₹82.45

Indore: Petrol ₹106.48 | Diesel ₹91.88

Patna: Petrol ₹105.58 | Diesel ₹93.80

Surat: Petrol ₹95.00 | Diesel ₹89.00

Nashik: Petrol ₹95.50 | Diesel ₹89.50

Why Prices Differ And What’s Ahead

Fuel prices have largely remained unchanged since May 2022 after tax cuts by the Centre and states. However, rates still vary across cities due to VAT, freight charges and local taxes.

Recently, prices of premium petrol variants like XP95 and Power petrol have been increased by around ₹2 to ₹2.3 per litre. For instance, Indian Oil’s XP95 is now priced at about ₹101.80 per litre at select outlets, with similar hikes by other oil companies.

While regular petrol and diesel prices have not been revised yet, rising crude prices and a weakening rupee are increasing pressure on oil companies such as BPCL, HPCL and IOCL. If global oil prices stay high for long, a revision in retail fuel prices cannot be ruled out.

Key factors that influence fuel prices include global crude rates, rupee-dollar exchange, taxes, refining costs, and demand-supply conditions.

How To Check Fuel Prices Via SMS

Consumers can check daily fuel prices through SMS:

Indian Oil: Send city code + RSP to 9224992249

BPCL: Send RSP to 9223112222

HPCL: Send HP Price to 9222201122

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