Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, 20 June: Will Fuel Prices Fall as Brent Crude Climbs Above $80? Check Rates in Hyerabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and More

While the global crude oil prices have remained high, Indian consumers are still getting respite at the fuel pumps. State-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) have not changed retail prices of petrol and diesel for almost a month now, even as Brent crude crossed the $80-a-barrel mark again on Saturday, June 20.

The stability in domestic fuel prices comes amidst volatile crude oil markets following the recent interim peace agreement between the US and Iran. West Asia tensions have taken away uncertainties regarding crude production but shipping routes and supply restoration continue to keep global oil prices higher than pre-conflict levels.

Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged

Fuel prices, which have been unchanged since May 25 in spite of volatile international crude prices (Brent crude climbed 0.9% to $80.57 a barrel on Friday). WTI advanced 0.91% at $76.54 a barrel and does not reflect recent price hikes in global crude benchmarks. Crude prices eased after the US-Iran deal and the lifting of the ban on the Strait of Hormuz, but traders remained cautious. Traders are watching closely for when crude production returns to normal, shipping movements through the Gulf region, insurance costs and the return to normal oil flows through one of the world’s busiest energy routes.

Petrol and diesel prices today (June 20)

City Petrol (Rs/Litre) Diesel (Rs/Litre) New Delhi 102.12 95.20 Mumbai 111.18 97.83 Kolkata 113.51 99.82 Chennai 107.77 99.55 Gurugram 103.17 95.83 Noida 102.12 95.56 Bengaluru 110.93 98.80 Bhubaneswar 108.81 100.52 Chandigarh 101.54 89.47 Hyderabad 115.73 103.82 Jaipur 112.66 97.78 Lucknow 101.89 95.36 Patna 113.46 99.47 Thiruvananthapuram 115.49 104.40

Why aren’t fuel prices falling yet?

Many consumers anticipated petrol and diesel prices to ease back from their recent highs as crude oil prices retreated. But the government has made it clear that retail fuel prices do not move in tandem with international crude prices overnight.

The benefits from lower global crude prices will take time to reach consumers, Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi said here today. Oil bought at lower prices must be shipped, refined and distributed before it has an impact at petrol pumps. Other operating expenses like freight charges and insurance costs also impact retail pricing.

Four fuel price hike in May

After the assembly polls in five states concluded, petrol and diesel prices increased four times in May before the trend reversed.

The first such increase was on May 15, when the price of petrol was raised by Rs 3 a litre and diesel by Rs 3.29 a litre. Later, hikes came on May 19 and May 23, with petrol prices increasing by Rs 0.87 a litre and diesel by Rs 0.91 a litre on both days. On May 25, the petrol price was last revised and increased by Rs 2.61 a litre, and diesel by Rs 2.71 a litre. Since then retail fuel prices have not been changed.

Oil firms continue to lose money

State-run oil marketing companies continue to post huge losses on fuel sales even after the recent price hikes.

The public sector OMCs are currently losing about Rs 30 a litre on petrol and Rs 27 a litre on diesel, the Petroleum Ministry said. However, daily losses have eased from the peaks seen in May but are still significant, limiting scope for any immediate cut in retail fuel prices.

According to industry estimates, state-run fuel retailers are still losing hundreds of crores of rupees daily on sale of petrol, diesel, LPG and aviation fuel.

Brent Crude remains over $80

The interim US-Iran deal has helped revive oil tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, easing immediate supply concerns. The deal includes a provision for Iran to ensure the unimpeded transit of shipping traffic through the strategic waterway, which is slowly returning to normal.

But prices are still well above pre-conflict levels. Energy markets are looking for clearer signs of higher production, smoother logistics and lower shipping costs before pricing in a sustained decline in oil prices. Until that happens, volatility in the global crude market is likely to persist, holding back domestic fuel price cuts.

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