Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, June 18: Will Fuel Prices Fall After The US-Iran Deal? Check Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And More

Petrol and Diesel Prices Today, June 18: Global crude oil prices have cooled sharply after the United States and Iran signed an agreement to end months of war. Despite that, the Indian consumers have not seen any relief at the fuel pumps yet. Prices of petrol and diesel remained unchanged across the country on Thursday, June 18, as oil marketing companies (OMCs) have not altered the rates yet in response to global crude oil prices falling. International oil markets were on a higher trajectory following the US-Iran deal signing, which has been providing indications about a normalisation in crude oil supply via the Strait of Hormuz.

A significant slump in crude oil prices globally doesn’t necessarily translate to a quick fall in petrol and diesel rates in India. Prices are revised by OMCs based on a basket of factors such as international crude prices, the rupee-dollar exchange rate, shipping charges, dealer commissions and central and state taxes. Companies generally look for signs of stable lower crude prices before taking the plunge, as these elements fluctuate regularly. But industry sources say that if crude prices maintain a lower trajectory in the following weeks, then OMCs could get an opportunity to reduce petrol and diesel prices at the retail outlets or at least skip the next hike.

How much have petrol prices gone up due to the US-Iran conflict?

Fears over potential supply disruptions from the region led to multiple spikes in crude prices, which subsequently reflected at the fuel counters as well. In mid-May, petrol and diesel prices rose by roughly Rs 3 a litre. This was followed by another hike of over Rs 2.50 per litre on May 25, bringing the cumulative increase to nearly Rs 7.5-8 per litre since the conflict began.

The conflict had disrupted the flow of oil through the Middle East, one of the world’s main energy arteries, forcing up crude prices and putting pressure on fuel retailers.

However, US President Donald Trump confirmed that the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the United States and Iran has now been signed, and markets expect oil supplies to stabilise and ease the pressure on crude prices.

OMCs’ losses have Ccme down considerably

There’s also another positive development for fuel retailers. Latest data released by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas shows a steep narrowing of under-recoveries.

Petrol under-recoveries have fallen to Rs 3 per litre from Rs 24 per litre as of April 1, a decline of nearly 83%.

Diesel under-recoveries have been slashed substantially to Rs 27 per litre from Rs 105 per litre, a fall of 75%.

This has provided some breathing space to the OMCs, although they have not yet passed on the gains to consumers.

Petrol Rates Today, June 18, In Major Cities

City Petrol Price (June 18) Delhi Rs 102.12/litre Mumbai Rs 111.21/litre Kolkata Rs 113.51/litre Chennai Rs 108.01/litre Bengaluru Rs 110.89/litre Hyderabad Rs 115.73/litre

Diesel Rates Today, June 18, In Major Cities

City Diesel Price (June 18) Delhi Rs 95.20/litre Mumbai Rs 97.83/litre Kolkata Rs 99.82/litre Chennai Rs 99.66/litre Bengaluru Rs 98.80/litre Hyderabad Rs 103.82/litre

What’s happening in the world’s crude oil markets?

Oil prices globally fell further Thursday on hopes for more smooth crude shipments through the Strait of Hormuz with the US-Iran deal.

Brent crude fell below $78 a barrel and WTI was at around $75 a barrel, wiping out most of the gains on the back of the conflict. But analysts warn supply remains relatively tight. Stocks at Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for U.S. crude futures, are close to operational lows, so any new disruption could send prices higher again.

Who fixes the price of petrol and diesel in India?

India’s retail fuel prices are governed by several factors, not just international crude oil prices.

The biggest driver is crude oil, of course, and India is the world’s second-largest crude oil importer. Apart from this, the exchange rate of the rupee against the US dollar also affects import costs. Central excise duty, state VAT, transportation charges and dealer commissions also account for a significant part of the final retail price.

As state taxes are different, petrol and diesel prices vary from city to city even though the base fuel cost remains largely the same.

For now, drivers will have to wait a little longer to see if the recent correction in crude oil prices ultimately translates into cheaper fuel at the pump.

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