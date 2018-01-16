Prices of diesel and petrol are on all-time high in the past three years since 2014. According to a data, Petrol is being sold at Rs 71.27 per litre and diesel for Rs 61.88 per litre on Tuesday. The rising rates could be a concern for the common people as fuel prices always affect commodities prices resulting in a high price for everything which depends on transportation on diesel, petrol vehicles.

In a concern for the common man, prices of diesel and petrol are on all-time high in the past three years since 2014. According to a data, Petrol is being sold at Rs 71.27 per litre and diesel for Rs 61.88 per litre on Tuesday. This rise in the diesel and petrol prices is due to the global oil rate which is somewhere around Rs 70 per litre. This is the first time in the past three years, more specifically since December 2014 when crude oil prices in the international market have witnessed a record high.

Meanwhile, prices of petrol in Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai have also witnessed the changes. At the moment, diesel prices are at Rs. 64.54 per litre, Rs. 65.9 per litre and Rs. 65.23 per litre and petrol prices are at Rs 74 per litre in Kolkata, Rs. 79.15 per litre in Mumbai and Rs. 73.89 per litre in Chennai. As fuel prices in India are dependent on global rates, and the fact that India imports most of its fuel from other nations, it is bound to bear the impact of international prices.

October 2017 was the last time when petrol and diesel prices were slashed by a big margin. The Maharashtra Cabinet on Tuesday decided to slash prices of petrol and diesel by Rs. 2 and Re. 1/litre. The reduced prices will be effective from midnight. Earlier in the day, the Gujarat government had cut down value-added tax (VAT) on fuel by 4% in a move that will significantly reduce the price of both petrol and diesel. Following that, the price of petrol has gone down by Rs 2.93/litre and diesel by Rs 2.7/ litre.