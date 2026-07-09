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Home > Business News > PF Interest for FY26 to Reflect by July 15? Here’s When Your EPF Balance Will Update and How to Check It

PF Interest for FY26 to Reflect by July 15? Here’s When Your EPF Balance Will Update and How to Check It

EPFO has started crediting 8.25% PF interest for FY26. Know when your EPF balance will update, how to check your passbook by July 15, and key new EPFO changes.

PF Interest for FY26 to Reflect by July 15? Here's When Your EPF Balance Will Update and How to Check It
PF Interest for FY26 to Reflect by July 15? Here's When Your EPF Balance Will Update and How to Check It

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Thu 2026-07-09 13:04 IST

EPFO has started crediting 8.25% interest for FY 2025-26 to provident fund accounts, and this year members won’t have to wait until October or November to see the updated balance. Here’s how you can view your PF passbook once the interest is credited.

Here is some good news if you are waiting for the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) balance to go up. The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has begun crediting the interest for the financial year 2025-26, and members will be able to see the updated amount in their passbooks by July 15.

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Last month the government had approved 8.25% interest on EPF deposits. According to Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the EPFO will credit interest worth more than Rs 1.44 lakh crore to nearly 34 crore member accounts.

Announcing the update, the minister said, “Annual interest for FY26 at the rate of 8.25% to 34 crore member accounts, estimated at over ₹1.44 lakh crore, will be auto-processed and then verified by Field Authorities before being credited to the member account balances.”

He added, “Members will be able to view the interest credit in their passbook by July 15.”

Why Is the Interest Being Credited Earlier This Year?

In previous years, EPF subscribers often had to wait until October or November before the annual interest appeared in their accounts.

This time, the process has been expedited through the new Centralised IT-Enabled Services (CITES 2.01) platform of the EPFO. All the member records are now maintained in a single digital system instead of separate databases at the regional offices.

The upgrade is anticipated to speed up EPFO services, minimise paperwork and increase transparency for subscribers. 

How To Check PF Balance

After the interest is credited, you can verify your balance of EPF through any of these methods.

EPFO Passbook Website

This method is the easiest way to see your updated passbook online.

  • Visit the EPFO Member Passbook portal.
  • Log in using your UAN, password and captcha.
  • Verify the OTP sent to your Aadhaar-linked mobile number.
  • Select your Member ID.
  • Click “View Passbook” to see your updated balance.

UMANG Application

You can also check your PF passbook in the UMANG mobile application.

  • Download the UMANG app.
  • Go to Services > Social Security > EPFO.
  • Select ‘Employee Centric Services’ and tap ‘View Passbook’.
  • Enter your UAN and verify the OTP.
  • Choose your employer account to view your passbook.

What’s Changed For EPF Members?

Besides, EPFO has made several changes to make the system more user-friendly apart from faster interest credit.

Now, subscribers can avail of services from any EPFO office in the country, not just the one where their account was originally maintained.

Now, payments are processed through a centralised digital system, which is expected to hasten claim settlements.

EPFO has also relaxed the rules for advance withdrawal by categorising several categories into three broad groups: medical needs, education and marriage, and housing and other special circumstances.

Another important change is that those having UAN linked with Aadhaar will not have to manually request PF transfers after changing jobs. “Eligible account transfers will now become automatic.

Members who choose the final settlement option will now receive interest up to the date when the payment is authorised, instead of only until the end of the previous month. This will ensure that members get interest for the entire eligible period.

EPFO said these digital upgrades will make PF services faster, easier and more convenient for millions of subscribers across the country.

Also Read: EPFO Claims Taking Longer Than Usual? Here’s Why Your PF Withdrawal May Now Take Up To Two Weeks

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PF Interest for FY26 to Reflect by July 15? Here’s When Your EPF Balance Will Update and How to Check It
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PF Interest for FY26 to Reflect by July 15? Here’s When Your EPF Balance Will Update and How to Check It

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PF Interest for FY26 to Reflect by July 15? Here’s When Your EPF Balance Will Update and How to Check It
PF Interest for FY26 to Reflect by July 15? Here’s When Your EPF Balance Will Update and How to Check It
PF Interest for FY26 to Reflect by July 15? Here’s When Your EPF Balance Will Update and How to Check It
PF Interest for FY26 to Reflect by July 15? Here’s When Your EPF Balance Will Update and How to Check It

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