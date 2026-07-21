PF Withdrawal for Marriage: You Can Withdraw Funds Up to Five Times—Check Eligibility and Claim Process

A wedding involves many costs, including the venue, jewellery, catering and travel. While most families depend on savings or loans, Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) members have another option that many of them don’t know about.

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has relaxed its rules on advance withdrawal for eligible members to meet marriage expenses from a part of their PF savings. One of the most significant changes is that eligible subscribers can now make withdrawals in connection with marriage expenses up to five times during their period in service. This facility was available only thrice earlier.

The new rules also reduce the minimum service requirement, so workers can access their money much earlier in their career.

What has changed in EPF marriage withdrawal rules?

Recently, EPFO has shared the revised withdrawal guidelines through its official social media handles, explaining how often members can avail of advances for different purposes.

EPF members can now withdraw money up to five times during working life for marriage expenses. Likewise, the limit for withdrawal of higher education has been raised to 10 times, subject to applicable rules.

Another big relief is the cut in the minimum service requirement. Members earlier had to serve for seven years to withdraw PF money for marriage. Under the new rules, they can qualify after serving a mere 12 months (one year).

This means employees will not have to wait for long years to utilise a portion of their PF savings for important family events.

How Much PF Amount Can You Withdraw?

The revised rules allow eligible members to withdraw up to 75% of their total EPF balance for marriage-related expenses.

This balance is made up of:

Employee contribution

employer contribution

Interest on both contributions

But EPFO has also provided a safety net for retirement planning.

Regardless of how many advances a member takes, at least 25% of the EPF balance will stay in the account. This way you won’t run out of all your retirement savings.

Whose Marriage Can You Withdraw PF For?

The venue isn’t just for your wedding party. EPF members can also withdraw money for the marriage of their son or daughter, b rother, and sister.

This way families can get extra financial help for important events without having personal loans.

Other Important Updates Regarding EPF Withdrawals

The new rules aren’t just about marriage advances. EPFO has further eased withdrawal norms in several other cases.

Employees losing their jobs can now withdraw up to 75 per cent of the EPF balance right after becoming unemployed. The remaining 25% may be withdrawn after 12 months of continuous unemployment subject to the applicable conditions.

There are a few cases where members can withdraw 100% of their EPF corpus. These are:

Retirement after reaching the age of 55

Disability (Permanent)

Inability to work

Retrenchment

Voluntary retirement

Permanent migration outside India

These provisions give members access to their retirement savings when they need financial support.

How to apply for a marriage-related PF advance online

If the member updates their record, they do not need to visit their employer or submit documents physically. The claim can be filed online on the EPFO Member e-Sewa portal.

Ensure that your Universal Account Number (UAN) is active and your Aadhaar, PAN and bank account are linked with your EPF account before applying. You should also complete your KYC.

After updating all, log in to the EPFO Member e-Sewa Portal with your UAN and password.

Log in and under Online Services, select Claim (Forms 31, 19, 10C & 10D).

The portal will ask you to confirm your registered bank account by entering the last four digits of your account number. After verification click on Proceed for Online Claim.

Then, select PF Advance (Form 31) from the available claim options and choose Marriage as the reason for withdrawal.

Fill in the amount you want to withdraw (within the permitted limits) and fill in your address details.

Lastly, tap on Get Aadhaar OTP. It will send an OTP to the mobile number linked with your Aadhaar. Enter the OTP to complete the self-certification process & submit your application.

Why These Changes Are Important

The costs of marriage may put a significant strain on the household budget, particularly for young employees who have recently entered the workforce. EPFO has eased access to members’ own savings at the time of greatest need by reducing the service requirement from seven years to one year and raising the lifetime withdrawal limit from three to five.