PhonePe Wallet Users Alert! Inactive Wallets May Now Attract Maintenance Fees — Here’s What You Need To Know

Have you stopped using your PhonePe wallet? Here’s why you should check it today. Most of us use PhonePe almost every day to make UPI payments, recharge our phones, or pay utility bills. But here’s something many users may not know – just using the PhonePe app does not mean your PhonePe Wallet is active. If you don’t use your wallet for a year, you could end up paying a maintenance fee on the money in your wallet. Several users posted screenshots of notifications on PhonePe regarding a new inactivity maintenance charge on wallets, which sparked discussions on social media platforms. The charge will not impact UPI payments directly linked to your bank account, but it may eat into the balance maintained inside your PhonePe Wallet.

What is the new PhonePe Wallet inactivity fee?

PhonePe has introduced a fee of Rs 100 per quarter for maintaining inactive wallets.

The company says the fee will be deducted only from the balance available in the PhonePe Wallet. If the wallet balance is lower than Rs 100, only the available balance will be deducted, and the wallet balance will become zero. PhonePe clarified that the wallet balance will never go negative.

When is a PhonePe wallet deemed inactive?

According to PhonePe, a wallet is said to be inactive when no transactions are done via the PhonePe wallet for a consecutive span of 365 days. Key thing to note: many activities you think keep your wallet active actually won’t help. Topping up, signing into the PhonePe application, making a UPI transaction, paying the mobile recharge or bill, applying for a loan, purchasing insurance or completing your wallet KYC doesn’t count as a wallet activity.

Only an actual financial transaction made using the PhonePe Wallet itself keeps the wallet active.

Will your UPI payments be affected?

No. The new charge applies only to the PhonePe Wallet.

If you use PhonePe only for UPI payments directly from your linked bank account, your transactions will continue as usual. The fee has no impact on regular UPI transfers made through your bank account.

Why is PhonePe charging this fee?

According to PhonePe, the maintenance fee aims to ensure regular updates of the platform, upgrades of security systems, patching of bugs and overall enhancement of wallet service features and facilities. When the wallet is unused for such a long time, we send them multiple reminders over a period of 15 days. If you make a transaction in your wallet during these 15 days, your wallet will be activated and you will not have to pay any maintenance fee, the company explained on its website. If a wallet remains dormant after the notification period of 15 days, the maintenance charge will be debited from your wallet.

Can you close your PhonePe wallet?

The users who do not want to use the PhonePe Wallet can opt to close it. But some social media users say you may need to do the wallet KYC before you can shut it down.

If you no longer use the wallet, check its status to see how to close it and avoid future upkeep expenses.

Users question the move

The web’s reaction to the declaration was mixed. Various customers mentioned that they were unaware they had an active PhonePe Wallet and that they often used the app only for UPI purchases along with their bank accounts. While many stated it’s unreasonable to expense customers for items that they do not use, many also requested greater clarity from the corporation regarding the policy. Financial regulators have also been tagged by a few customers on social media regarding the new policy.

PhonePe stated the charge would only apply to inactive wallets; advanced notifications are sent to customers before the charge is applied, and customers could circumvent it by reactivating the wallet within the given notice period by conducting a relevant transaction in the wallet.

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