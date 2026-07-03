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Home > Business News > Photonics Watertech Limited has Filed DRHP with Emerge platform of NSE Emerge on June 30, 2026

Photonics Watertech Limited has Filed DRHP with Emerge platform of NSE Emerge on June 30, 2026

Photonics Watertech Limited has Filed DRHP with Emerge platform of NSE Emerge on June 30, 2026

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Fri 2026-07-03 16:33 IST

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 3: Photonics Watertech Limited is engaged in providing end-to-end services in (i) LED-based lighting solutions; (ii) Solar EPC; (iii) Water Infrastructure and (iv) Automation, for government sector (including institutional & public sector undertakings) and private sector customers. The company has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) for its proposed Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) Initial Public Offering (IPO) with the NSE EMERGE platform.

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The proposed Initial Public Offering (IPO) comprises a Fresh Issue of up to 65,00,000 equity shares having a face value of ₹10 each and an Offer for Sale aggregating up to ₹1,000.00 lakh.

The Objects of the Issue

  1. Funding capital expenditure for the purchase of Plant & Machinery Equipment
  2. Meeting working capital requirements
  3. General corporate purposes

as more particularly described in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus

Goldmine Stocks Private Limited and Valmiki Leela Capital Private Limited are appointed as Book Running Lead Managers, while KFin Technologies Limited has been appointed as the Registrar to the offer.

Financial Performance:

For the nine-month period ended on December 31, 2025, Photonics watertech Limited reported Revenue from Operations of ₹ 4,134.33 lakhs, EBITDA of ₹ 1,135.50 Lakhs, and PAT of ₹ 752.80 Lakhs

About Photonics Watertech Limited

Our Company was originally incorporated as “Photonics Watertech Private Limited” as a private limited company, under the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 vide Certificate of Incorporation dated April 22, 2011. Subsequently, our Company was converted from a private limited company to public limited company pursuant to special resolution passed in the Extra- Ordinary General Meeting of the company held on March 03, 2026 and consequently the name of our Company was changed to “Photonics Watertech Limited” pursuant to fresh certificate of incorporation dated March 10, 2026 issued to our Company by the Registrar of Companies, Central Processing Centre.

Our Company is engaged in providing end-to-end services in:

(i) LED-based lighting solutions;
(ii) Solar EPC; (iii) Water Infrastructure, and
(iv) Automation, for the government sector (including institutional & public sector undertakings) and private sector customers.

In LED-based lighting solutions, we design, manufacture, supply, install, test, commission, and maintain a full range of LED-based lighting products and systems tailored to government sector (including institutional & public sector undertakings) and private sector customers.

For Solar EPC, we provide comprehensive, end-to-end services spanning site specification, feasibility verification, design, supply, installation, testing, commissioning, and ongoing operation & maintenance. Our capabilities extend to engineering, procurement, assembly, consultation, operation, and maintenance of water infrastructure, including groundwater recharging, water management, and conservation systems. Our Automation segment focuses on infrastructure solutions, comprising Smart techno projects like Smart Transport Nagar, it also comprises EV Charging Infra. We combine technical expertise with turnkey project delivery to ensure reliable, efficient, and compliant outcomes for the government sector (including institutional & public sector undertakings) and private sector customers.

With in-house design and engineering capabilities, we are able to offer a broad spectrum of products and solutions that emphasize quality to our clients. This strategic focus has enabled us to expand our business both domestically and internationally. This comprehensive approach not only enhances our product offerings but also reinforces our commitment to sustainability and customer satisfaction in the domestic and international markets.

Disclaimer:

Photonics Watertech Limited has filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus with the Emerge Platform of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (“NSE Emerge”) on June 30, 2026. The Draft Red Herring Prospectus is available on the websites of the NSE Emerge at www.nseindia.com, on the website of the issuer at www.photonicswatertech.com, and the website of the BRLMs, i.e., Goldmine Stocks Private Limited at www.goldmine.co.in and Valmiki Leela Capital Private Limited at www.valmikileela.com.

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, like government actions, local, political, or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Photonics Watertech Limited has Filed DRHP with Emerge platform of NSE Emerge on June 30, 2026
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Photonics Watertech Limited has Filed DRHP with Emerge platform of NSE Emerge on June 30, 2026
Photonics Watertech Limited has Filed DRHP with Emerge platform of NSE Emerge on June 30, 2026
Photonics Watertech Limited has Filed DRHP with Emerge platform of NSE Emerge on June 30, 2026
Photonics Watertech Limited has Filed DRHP with Emerge platform of NSE Emerge on June 30, 2026

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