Piyush Goyal Holds Key Meeting On Horizontal QCOs for Electrical Appliances

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal convened a meeting in Delhi with key stakeholders from the electronics industry to deliberate on the implementation of horizontal Quality Control Orders (QCOs). The meeting aimed to enhance consumer safety by improving quality standards for electrical appliances across the country. Goyal described the interaction as “productive” in a social media post. He noted that discussions focused on the rollout of horizontal QCOs for electrical products. “Had a productive interaction with key stakeholders from the electronics industry today,” he stated. “Discussions centred on the implementation of horizontal Quality Control Orders (QCOs) to further enhance the safety of electrical appliances in the interest of consumers. Also, explored opportunities for enhancing the industry’s growth and global competitiveness.”

Focus On Horizontal QCOs

The meeting focused on implementing horizontal QCOs, which refer to quality control directives that apply broadly across multiple product categories within the electronics sector. Unlike vertical QCOs, which target specific products, horizontal QCOs aim to ensure uniform compliance across a wider range of appliances. These QCOs fall under the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Act and make it mandatory for manufacturers to meet defined Indian Standards. Once in effect, these orders require manufacturers to obtain BIS certification and label their products accordingly.

Strengthening Quality And Compliance

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the National Standards Body of India, issues these QCOs as legal instruments. BIS engages in standardization, conformity assessment, and quality assurance of products, systems, and services. The QCOs ensure that goods sold in the Indian market meet benchmarks of safety, reliability, and performance. Non-compliance with these standards can lead to legal action and prohibition of uncertified products.

Industry Growth And Competitiveness Discussed

Minister Goyal also addressed growth strategies for the electronics sector during the meeting. He discussed policy support and collaborative efforts to promote innovation, enhance product quality, and boost exports. The deliberations emphasized the importance of making Indian manufacturers more competitive globally through improved quality frameworks and international alignment.

(With Inputs From ANI)

