Piyush Goyal To Head Indian Business Delegation For Economic Cooperation Talks In Italy

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal announced that he will lead a high-level delegation of Indian business leaders to Italy for the upcoming session of the India-Italy Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation, expected to take place within the next month or two. Speaking at a joint press conference with Italian Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani, Goyal emphasized the importance of deepening economic ties between the two nations. He noted that the visit would focus on sectors of mutual interest and aim to enhance collaboration in trade, manufacturing, and innovation. The initiative reflects the growing strategic and economic partnership between India and Italy.

“We have agreed to convene the next Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation in Italy, where I will be leading a large delegation of Indian business persons from areas where we share interests in the very near future, possibly the next month or two,” the Union minister said.

Piyush Goyal said India and Italy are committed to strengthening manufacturing, co-manufacturing, and designing and co-designing in different areas and supporting each other.

“Two countries, which are not in competition but collaborate with each other and complement each other and our strengths. The foundation has been laid. The blueprint is clear. Now the time is only to invest, trade, and grow to a bright future,” he added.

The Italian Deputy Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to India with a delegation of nearly 100 business persons. Piyush Goyal further said both countries are trying to forge impactful partnerships across different sectors and convert strategic partnerships into comprehensive strategic relationships. He also assured that they were working together to make the EU-India FTA a reality by the end of the year.

At the same press conference, the Italian Deputy Prime Minister said, “With India, we are working well, and we want to do more, and we want also to reduce our barriers. We are doing the best—India and Italy—for supporting, for paving the way for a better cooperation between our companies.”

“It is a very important day for the cooperation between India and Italy. Very positive political meetings… we are very happy…,” the Deputy Prime Minister said in his initial remarks.

Earlier in the day, an Italy-India Business, Science and Technology Forum was held, where Piyush Goyal, visiting Italian Deputy Prime Minister, and EAM S. Jaishankar participated.

