Domino’s, which is a pizza outlet faced a fine of Rs 9.50 lakh in Shahjahanpur and its supplier in Pune by the court of an additional district magistrate after a sample of Mozarella cheese used in the pizza failed to pass a laboratory test. The fine was imposed by the court of administration, AK Sharma. The milk fat content in the diced super stretch Mozarella cheese was found to below the prescribed minimum limit of 35%. The sample of the cheese was done on July 4, 2015, by the food security office Yugul Kishore and was sent for a laboratory test at the government regional public analysis laboratory in Varanasi. The laboratory test was completed between July 22 and 28, 2015.

According to reports published in the national daily, Times of Ind, a UC Gangwar, the food analyst completed the study of the sample and found the insufficient fat percentage. After receiving the report, many notices were issued to the Jubilant Food, Schreiber Dynamics Dairies and the seller Suresh Upadhyaya and a case were filed in the court of the administration As the trial lasted for nearly two years, the court imposed a fine of Rs 9.50 lakh in the case. However, the district manager of the outlet in his defence said, that the same batch of cheese passed a test at a NABL certified laboratory.

Many food items in the past have faced fines due to laboratory test issues. In the past, Nestle India was imposed with a fine of Rs 45 lakh for selling substandard instant Maggie noodles after a laboratory test found that a high ash content was witnessed in its popular brand. The court also slapped a Rs 26 lakh fine on Nestle Indis distributors. This case against the Swiss food firm’s India unit is one of various filed by the regulators after they found an excess lead, ash, and monosodium glutamate (MSG), in different samples of the Maggi noodles.