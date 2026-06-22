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Home > Business News > Placing Water Transversality in Global Climate Action for Resilience at SB64 Bonn

Placing Water Transversality in Global Climate Action for Resilience at SB64 Bonn

Placing Water Transversality in Global Climate Action for Resilience at SB64 Bonn

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Mon 2026-06-22 19:37 IST

Bonn [Germany], June 22: As an official side event of the 64th Sessions of the UNFCCC Subsidiary Bodies (SB64) at the World Conference Center Bonn (WCCB), Germany; India Water Foundation (IWF), in partnership with CICERO (Center for International Climate Research) and AKO Foundation, convened a High-Level Policy Dialogue on “Cross-Sector Partnerships for Water Security in a Climate Resilient World.”

The Dialogue brought together leading policymakers, scientists, researchers, and development practitioners to address one of the defining challenges of our time: placing water at the centre of climate action, sustainable development, and resilience-building. Distinguished speakers included Dr. Raj Bhushan Chaudhary, Minister of State, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India; Dr. Arvind Kumar, President, India Water Foundation; Dr. Satya Tripathi, Secretary General, Global Alliance for a Sustainable Planet; Dr. Marianne T. Lund, Research Professor, CICERO; Dr. Bjørn Hallvard Samset, Research Professor, CICERO; Ms. Shweta Tyagi, Chief Functionary, India Water Foundation; Ms. Milloni Doshi, Manager, Global Engagement and Partnerships, Environmental Defense Fund; Ms. Daile (Iris) Zeng, PhD Student, University of British Columbia.

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Opening the Dialogue, Dr. Arvind Kumar highlighted the urgent need to move beyond fragmented governance models and embrace integrated approaches. He introduced the concept of “transversality,” stressing that decisions taken in every sector influence water outcomes and vice versa. Emphasizing the importance of managing the entire hydrological cycle, he called for stronger science-based policymaking, ecosystem restoration, innovative financing mechanisms, and inclusive governance. He noted that “Water is the operating system of climate resilience.”

Delivering the Chair Address, Dr. Raj Bhushan Chaudhary outlined India’s growing efforts to integrate water security into climate policy through its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), National Adaptation Plan (NAP), and flagship programmes such as Namami Gange. Dr. Satya Tripathi, Secretary General, Global Alliance for a Sustainable Planet, called for incentivizing grassroots climate champions and advocated the development of water credits to reward farmers and communities for conserving water and restoring ecosystems.

Providing a scientific perspective, Dr. Bjørn Hallvard Samset, Research Professor, CICERO, stressed the need to strengthen science-policy linkages to support effective adaptation and resilience-building. Dr. Marianne T. Lund, Research Professor, CICERO, highlighted the complex interactions between climate change, land-use change, urbanization, aerosols, and water availability.

Moderating the Dialogue, Ms. Shweta Tyagi, Chief Functionary, India Water Foundation, emphasized the urgent need for cross-sector partnerships and integrated governance approaches to address growing water insecurity and strengthen climate resilience worldwide.

Concluding the event, participants called for stronger international cooperation, enhanced investment in water resilience, and greater integration of water security into global climate processes. They emphasized that the transition from fragmented approaches to integrated water-climate governance will be essential for delivering a resilient and sustainable future for all.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Placing Water Transversality in Global Climate Action for Resilience at SB64 Bonn
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