Planning Air Travel? Be Ready To Pay More as Airfares May Jump 25% After Jet Fuel Price Surge

As millions of travellers prepare for the busy summer travel season, airlines across the world are facing a growing challenge, i.e., rising jet fuel prices. According to a recent McKinsey report, geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions, and refinery limitations are tightening global jet fuel supplies. The combination of strong travel demand and limited fuel availability could place additional pressure on airlines and, ultimately, passengers.

Global Jet Fuel Supply Under Pressure

The demand for jet fuel is expected to surge as summer travel picks up and the fuel inventories remain lower than normal. The supply chains continue to experience disruption. The report mentions that the fuel prices have generally moved in line with crude oil markets, and yet the supply chain issues continue to play a major role. The reduced refinery output from key exporting regions in the Gulf and Asia has limited jet fuel availability worldwide. These regions account for around 40 per cent of the jet supply, which makes any slowdown significant for the international market.

Many refineries were already operating at high utilisation rates before recent geopolitical developments intensified market pressures. With little spare capacity available, increasing production quickly has become difficult. Resultantly, existing fuel inventories have been relied upon to meet demand, but those reserves are not unlimited.

Crack Spreads Signal a Tight Market

One of the clearest indicators of supply pressure is the jet fuel crack spread, which measures the difference between crude oil prices and refined fuel prices. Historically, jet fuel crack spreads have typically remained around $20 per barrel or lower. However, the McKinsey report states that the average crack spread in 2026 could exceed $50 per barrel, reflecting a much tighter market and stronger refining margins. While higher margins have encouraged refiners to produce more jet fuel, the increase has only partially eased supply concerns.

Why the Strait of Hormuz Matters

The Strait of Hormuz remains a critical route for global energy shipments. Increased tanker traffic through the waterway could help ease some short-term pricing pressure. However, McKinsey warns that fuel prices may remain volatile as inventories are rebuilt and supply chains gradually return to normal.

Adding to the challenge, countries such as China, India, and South Korea have introduced partial restrictions on fuel exports following recent geopolitical tensions, limiting the ability of Asian markets to compensate for supply shortages elsewhere.

Could Airline Ticket Prices Rise?

The impact may eventually be felt by travellers. Fuel typically accounts for around 30% of an airline’s operating expenses. McKinsey estimates that if fuel costs were to double and most of those costs were passed on to customers, airline ticket prices could increase by approximately 20% to 25%.