PM Modi And Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan Strengthen India-UAE Ties

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to discuss ways to enhance collaboration and deepen the relationship between India and the UAE. PM Modi and Prince Hamdan discussed areas such as trade, defense, and cultural ties. Sheikh Hamdan’s visit marks his first official trip to India as the Crown Prince of Dubai, following his arrival in Delhi for a two-day visit.

Education, Trade, and Health Initiatives Announced

During the visit, India and the UAE made several key announcements. These included the establishment of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad campus in Dubai, the first overseas campus of the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) at Expo City Dubai, and the launch of Bharat Mart, among others. Construction work for the Bharat Mart complex also began. The UAE government granted land for the India-UAE Friendship Hospital in Dubai, aimed at providing affordable healthcare to the Indian diaspora.

Additionally, the establishment of ship-repair clusters at Kochi and Vadinar and the opening of an India Office for the Dubai Chamber of Commerce were announced. The IIM Ahmedabad campus in Dubai is set to offer its first MBA program in September 2025.

PM Modi Highlights the Strength of UAE-India Ties

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi stated, “Glad to meet HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai. Dubai has played a key role in advancing the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. This special visit reaffirms our deep-rooted friendship and paves the way for even stronger collaboration in the future.”

Sheikh Hamdan also shared his thoughts, stating, “It was a pleasure meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi today in New Delhi. Our conversations reaffirmed the strength of UAE-India ties which is built on trust, shaped by history, and driven by a shared vision to create a future full of opportunity, innovation, and lasting prosperity.”

Defense and Economic Engagements Highlighted

The Crown Prince met with Indian officials, including Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. The leaders discussed strengthening the strategic defense partnership and the growing economic engagement between the two nations. Sheikh Hamdan also met Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to discuss the progress of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and its role in boosting bilateral trade.

Key Contributions and Future Prospects

Both leaders also focused on the future of educational cooperation and strengthening the trade relationship. The recent initiatives, such as the Bharat Mart and Virtual Trade Corridor, aim to further solidify economic ties and bring new opportunities. Bilateral trade between the two nations is expected to exceed US$97 billion, with efforts to achieve the target of US$100 billion in non-oil trade.

(With Inputs From ANI)

