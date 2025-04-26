Home
PM Modi Highlights Inclusivity And Responsibility Of Youth In Nation Building

PM Modi outlined government efforts supporting rural women through initiatives such as Bank Sakhi, Krishi Sakhi, and Self-Help Groups.

Several Pakistani families lined up waiting to return home after the Indian government told Pakistani nationals to leave the country.


Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated on Saturday that the inclusivity of Indian youth is a key factor in their development in the country. Addressing a gathering via video conference, where he distributed over 51,000 appointment letters under Rozgar Mela, Modi highlighted the responsibilities of the youth in strengthening India’s economic system and internal security, building modern infrastructure, and improving labourers’ lives. He urged the newly appointed youth to work with honesty to support India’s journey towards becoming a “Viksit Bharat.” Modi said, “Today, letters of permanent government jobs have been given to more than 51 thousand youth in various departments of the Central Government.”

Youth Empowerment at the Forefront

PM Modi emphasised that the youth must participate actively in nation-building to accelerate India’s development and global standing. “When youth participate in nation building, the nation develops rapidly and also makes its mark in the world,” he said. Modi stated that the government continues to focus on increasing employment and self-employment opportunities for the country’s young citizens. He praised the youth’s innovation and hard work as examples of India’s rising potential on the world stage.

Women Achieving New Heights

Highlighting women’s achievements, PM Modi pointed to the recent UPSC results, where women secured the top two ranks and three of the top five. “In the records that India is creating today, participation of every section is increasing and our daughters are moving two steps ahead,” he said. He added, “Our women power is touching new heights in the fields of bureaucracy, space and science.” Prime Minister Modi stressed that the empowerment of women, especially rural women, remains a core focus of government initiatives.

Boost to Rural Women’s Empowerment

PM Modi outlined government efforts supporting rural women through initiatives such as Bank Sakhi, Krishi Sakhi, and Self-Help Groups. “Today, India has more than 90 lakh Self-Help Groups, with over 10 crore female members associated with them,” he said. He noted that the government has boosted the budget for these groups fivefold and sanctioned loans up to Rs 20 lakh without guarantees to enhance their economic strength.

Platform for Young Creators

Modi also announced that Mumbai will host the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES 2025), providing young creators with a platform for new opportunities. “The youth are central to this event, which aims to create new opportunities,” he stated.

(With Inputs From ANI)

