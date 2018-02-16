After Nirav Modi, Gitanjali group's Mehul Choksi has emerged as a major player in Rs 11,400 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case that is expected to rise further. In the latest development, the Passport issuing authority in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has suspended the validity of passports of Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi with immediate effect for a period of four weeks.

The Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case is turning out to be bigger than earlier reported as diamond merchant Nirav Modi’s business associate Mehul Choksi, who heads Gitanjali Group, is being seen as another prominent player in cheating the state-owned bank. In the latest development, the Passport issuing authority in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has suspended the validity of passports of Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi with immediate effect for a period of four weeks on the advice of the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Moreover, both the accused in PNB scam have been asked to respond within one week as to why their passports should not be impounded or revoked. If they fail to respond within the stipulated time, MEA will go ahead with the revocation process.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered fresh FIR on the complaint of PNB, which was filed on February 13, 2018, against three companies of Mehul Choksi – Gitanjali Gems, Gili India and Nakshatra Brand Ltd. In this case, the alleged loss to PNB is estimated at Rs 4886.72 crore. According to reports, the fresh CBI FIR involves 143 Letters of Understanding (LoU) and 224 foreign letters of credit, which are separate from the earlier 150 LoUs relating to the FIR dated January 31, 2018.

The Bureau is acting swiftly in the matter and has been conducting raids at 20 premises in 6 cities across 5 states – Maharashtra’s Mumbai and Pune, Gujarat’s Surat, Rajasthan’s Jaipur, Telangana’s Hyderabad and Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore – in connection with Mehul Choksi’s Gitanjali Group and other directors of accused companies.

Post the FIR, a team of CBI officials reached the residence of former PNB Deputy Manager Gokulnath Shetty to seek information on the matter but Shetty has been untraceable from past few days. Both CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) have continued raids on multiple properties belonging to absconding Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi across various cities. Some of them were even sealed after searches were conducted.

Earlier in the day, a diffusion notice from Interpol was issued against Nirav Modi, his wife Ami Modi, his brother Nishal Modi and Mehul Choksi. Prior to the notice, Punjab National Bank suspended another eight employees, including General Manager level officers, for failing to detect the Rs 11,400 scam during their tenure in the Mumbai branch. The total number of suspended employees now stands at 18 and a full-scale internal investigation of the bank is still underway.