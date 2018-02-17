A former Director at the Allahabad Bank said that he had already sent out a dissent note the government including the Reserve Bank of India under UPA government in 2013, but no reply was received. Dinesh Dubey, was appointed as the government nominee by Allahabad Bank in 2012. He stated that in 2013, a proposal had come to MCBOD (Management Committee of the Board) and then to the board to sanction a loan of Rs 50 crore to Gitanjali Gems, run by Mehul Choksey, maternal uncle of Nirav Modi.

Currently, while the nation is busy talking about the billionaire diamond businessman, Nirav Modi, and his alleged 11,300 crore swindling of Punjab National Bank (PNB), a former senior official from Allahabad Bank has come out and stated that Congress party-led United Progressive Alliance (NDA) government could have easily stopped this from turning into one of the biggest banking scams in Indian history. The former director of Allahabad also stated that he had raised concerns about the loans being given to the Gitanjali Gems — another diamond company being investigated by the CBI in PNB scam.

Speaking to the media on the PNB fraud, Dinesh Dubey, a former Director at the Allahabad Bank said that he had already sent out a dissent note to the government including the Reserve Bank of India under UPA government in 2013, but no reply was received. The former director also said, “I was directed that this loan has to be approved, I was being pressured so I resigned.” As per reports, in the note to the government, Dinesh Dubey had stated that the Gitanjali Gems should first repay their Rs 1,500 crore loan only after that the fresh loan would be issued. Gitanjali Gems is the other company which is currently under the radar of the investigative agencies apart from Nirav Modi and his residence. Gitanjali Gems is owned by Mehul Choksi, who is also the uncle of Nirav Modi.

Dinesh Dubey, who is a former journalist, was appointed as the government nominee by Allahabad Bank in 2012. He stated that in 2013, a proposal had come to MCBOD (Management Committee of the Board) and then to the board to sanction a loan of Rs 50 crore to Gitanjali Gems, run by Mehul Choksey, maternal uncle of Nirav Modi. He said, “When I opposed the Gitanjali Gems loan proposal, my fight with Allahabad Bank board got really intense and dirty. They tried to persuade, mollify and even threaten me but I said such loans to the corporate without recovery will only add to more non-performing assets. I also wrote to the Reserve Bank of India and secretary, financial services in the Ministry of Finance in my effort to warn them of a massive scam looming large. My request was to take immediate preventive action and keep a watch on all the companies linked to Choksi’s firm, as they were accumulating loans without making payments to the bank.”

He also said that he had told the Allahabad Board that this constant issuing of loans to Mehul Choksi, without him repaying the previous loans, would turn into a big scam. He also said that if the government had listened to me, this scam could have been avoided. As per reports by Firstpost, He said, “I remember the present managing director of PNB was then serving as the general manager with Allahabad Bank and he was aware of what was happening inside the shadowy walls of the board meeting”.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government which is currently facing the ire for the sudden exit of Nirav Modi from the country used Dines Dubey, former director of Allahabad Bank to hit back at the Congress. Hitting out at Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said, “On September 13, 2013, Rahul Gandhi visited Nirav Modi’s jewellery exhibition at a hotel in Delhi and the very next day Allahabad Bank approved the loan to him, despite the fact that it was opposed by one of the bank’s directors Dinesh Dubey”.