Cracking the whip against employees of public sector banks in the wake of Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case, Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) on Monday issued an advisory to all the public banks to transfer all bank officers who have completed a tenure of three years as on December 31, 2017. While in the same advisory, the CVC has ordered immediate transfer of all clerical staff, who have completed five years as on December 31, 2017, without delay. After Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax (IT) Department; CVC joined the investigation for Rs 11,400 crore PNB scam on February 17, 2018.

Ever since the PNB fraud was brought to light by PNB officials, it has got all the investigative authorities on its toes. The CBI and ED are conducting routine raids on residential as well as commercial properties belonging to two prime suspects – Nirav Modi and Gitanjali Group’s Mehul Choksi – in the mega scam. CVC has stormed their way into the probe with immediate action. Earlier on Saturday, CVC, a governmental body that monitors corruption in public offices, summoned PNB management and Finance Ministry officials to appear before it on February 19, 2018, in connection with the fraud case.

Elsewhere on Monday, CBI sealed the MCB Brady House branch of Punjab National Bank in Mumbai from where all the transactions related to the Rs 11,400 crore scam were conducted over the years. According to sources, CBI conducted searches at the under-fire PNB branch on late Sunday night. Before sealing off the branch, the Bureau questioned concerned officials of Nirav Modi’s company and five members from PNB’s top management, including then General Manager.

The PNB scam is seen as one of the biggest banking scams in the history of the country as it involves a fraud of $1.8 billion. According to the data revealed by the PNB officials, billionaire diamond merchants Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi are the key players in the scam. Ever since the news surfaced, both the accused are in hiding at some locations abroad. As per the government authorities, the Centre has invested all its might in order to arrest Nirav Modi and his associates, and has so far confiscated assets belonging to Modi and Choksi worth Rs 5,600 crore.