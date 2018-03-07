Calling the case involving billionaire diamond jeweller Nirav Modi sketchy, Delhi High Court judge said that he will wait for what the ED has to say about the matter. Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the plea registered by Modi owned Firestar Diamond International. The orders came a day after the company moved to Delhi High Court against the seizure of properties bt the ED.

In the latest development to the massive PNB banking fraud involving Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi, Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the plea registered by Modi owned Firestar Diamond International. The orders came a day after the company moved to Delhi High Court against the seizure of properties bt the ED. Defining the entire case as ‘sketchy’, Delhi High Court judge said that he will wait for what the ED has to say about the matter. Yesterday, the plea registered by the company claimed that the ED has conducted a search warrant without even giving the copy of the search warrant to the company officials.

The Delhi High Court judge has also said that it will wait for ED’s clarification as Nirav Modi’s lawyer Vijay Aggarwal himself does not seem to be too sure about the facts of the case. As per Delhi High Court, the amount of the money involved in the case is not clear. The authorities under which ED has conducted the search operation into the properties need to be confirmed. The court has fixed matter for its next hearing on March 19. Last month, the ED has claimed that they have seized Nirav Modi’s properties worth Rs 6,393 crore.

“Court asked ED to present all documents & said the matter is “sketchy” since we don’t have all the facts. We told them that this is the basis of our petition that there is no info. Court fixed matter for further hearing at 2:15 pm on March 19,” Vijay Aggarwal, Nirav Modi’s lawyer was quoted saying. After the complaint registered by the PNB, which claimed that the Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi had allegedly cheated the national bank with the involvement of some of its employees, costing the bank around Rs 11,400 crore, several investigation companies are probing his companies.

