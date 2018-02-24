On Saturday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached Nirav Modi groups' 21 properties worth over Rs 523 crores under the anti-money laundering law. The agency has further said that it has issued a provisional order for the attachment of cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

In a big development in Punjab National Bank (PNB) multi-crore fraud case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday attached Nirav Modi groups’ 21 properties worth over Rs 523 crores under the anti-money laundering law. The ED has further said that it has issued a provisional order for the attachment of cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The agency has also seized a penthouse worth Rs 81.16 crore and another flat worth Rs 15.45 crore.

“21 immovable properties of Nirav Modi and companies controlled by him, with a market value of Rs 523.72 crore, have been provisionally attached. These include six residential properties, ten office premises, two flats in Pune, a solar power plant, a farmhouse in Alibaug and 135 acres of land in Karjat in Ahmednagar district,” the ED said. The agency head earlier frozen shares and mutual funds worth Rs 100 crore of Modi and of Gitanjali Group Mehul Choksi in relation to the case.

Earlier, the diamond tycoon, Nirav Modi in a written letter had said that the public sector bank’s action of going public has disabled him to make the necessary payments while shrugging off the reports that he owes $1.8 billion to the bank. He further asserted that the actual amount is below Rs 5,000 crore. According to a report by Press Trust of India (PTI), Nirav Modi, the prime accused in the multi-crore PNB scam, wrote a letter to the bank on February 15 or 16 lamenting how PNB’s actions have shut the doors on his ability to clear the outstanding loan.

