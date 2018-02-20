Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday pinned the blame on Punjab National Bank and auditors for failing to detect the multi-crore scam involving Nirav Modi. He stressed that the cheaters won't be allowed to go scot-free. Mr Jaitley went on to say that the frauds have also cost taxpayers of the country and might have a dismal impact on developmental finance.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday finally broke his silence over the Rs 11,300 crore Punjab National Bank scam and blamed the management of the bank and auditors for failing to detect it. He added that the fraudsters won’t be spared. Questioning the ethics of some of the businessmen of India, the FM also pinned the blame on bank’s internal and external auditors for failing to detect the scam.”It is incumbent on us as a state, till the last legitimate capacity of the state, to chase these people (fraudsters) to the last possible conclusion to make sure the country is not cheated,” Mr Jaitley said while addressing the annual meeting of Association of Development Financial Institutions in Asia & Pacific (ADFIAP).

Mr Jaitley added that Modi govt had granted autonomy to the banks. However, they needed to understand that it must be utilised in an effective manner. He further said that CAs and those controlling the discipline must start introspection and decide what steps must be taken.”And also there is an important challenge where the supervisory agencies are now to introspect as what are the additional mechanisms they have to put in place to ensure that stray cases don’t become a pattern again,” he said.

Mr Jaitley went on to say that the frauds have also cost taxpayers of the country and might have a dismal impact on developmental finance. Earlier in the day, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested close associates of Nirav Modi including Vipul Ambani, Kavita Mankikar, Arjun Patil and Niten Shahi in connection with the multi-crore scam.

