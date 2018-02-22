On Thursday, while conducting fresh raids in respect to the money laundering cases registered against them, ED froze several mutual funds and shares registered in the names of Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi worth Rs 94.52 crore. The two are currently under the radar of the CBI of defrauding government owned bank, PNB for Rs 11,400 crore. Apart from freezing the shares and the mutual funds of the two, the ED also seized nine beautiful luxury cars which had been rotting in the garage. The high-end luxury cars were seized as part of investigations conducted under the criminal provisions of the PMLA.

The Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam involving Rs 11,400 crore seem to have left almost half of the nation with ‘sleepless’ nights. Even though Nirav Modi left the country soon after money laundering case was registered against him and Gitanjali owner, Mehul Choksi, the enforcement directorate (ED) along with other security agencies have been raiding their houses and also freezing their bank accounts. On Thursday, while conducting fresh raids in respect to the money laundering cases registered against them, ED froze several mutual funds and shares registered in the names of Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi worth Rs 94.52 crore. The two are currently under the radar of the CBI of defrauding the government owned bank, PNB for Rs 11,400 crore.

Apart from freezing the shares and the mutual funds of the two, the ED also seized nine beautiful luxury cars which had been rotting in the garage. The high-end luxury cars were seized as part of investigations conducted under the criminal provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Commenting on the raids, an ED official said that out of sealed mutual funds and shares, documents worth Rs 86.72 crore belonged to Mehul Choksi and his group, and the rest are owned by the Nirav Modi group.

As per reports, the 9 cars sealed by the ED included one Rolls Royce Ghost, two Mercedes Benz GL 350 CDIs, one Porsche Panamera, 3 Honda cars, one Toyota Fortuner and one Toyota Innova. Mehul Choksi along with Nirav Modi are currently being investigated by a multiple investigative agencies after PNB filed a complaint stating that Modi-Choksi cheated the nationalised bank for hundreds of crores with the help of several bank employees. Earlier on Wednesday, ED raided 17 locations and seized their diamond and gold jewellery worth Rs 10 crore.

ED seized 9 cars belonging to #NiravMod and his companies. These cars include one Rolls Royce Ghost, two Mercedes Benz GL 350 CDIs, one Porsche Panamera, 3 Honda cars, one Toyota Fortuner and one Toyota Innova. pic.twitter.com/Kfx0rkPrIW — ANI (@ANI) February 22, 2018

