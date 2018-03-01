Diamond tycoon Nirav Modi has responded back to Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) summons issued against him and said that he won't be able to return to India and join CBI's investigation as he is busy running his business. Nirav Modi directly said that he has business to run there. won’t be able to join. Nirav Modi is the prime accused in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case involving an amount of Rs 11,400 crore.

As the probing agencies continue with their efforts to track down diamond tycoon and scamster Nirav Modi, who is allegedly involved in Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case amounting to Rs 11,400 crores, Nirav Modi while responding to CBI summons has conveyed that he can’t appear before it as he is busy running his business. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which is probing the case has asked Nirav Modi to join the investigation in the ongoing PNB fraud case but the diamond tycoon declined CBI’s request saying that he has a business to run.

The Central probing agency a few days ago had summoned Nirav Modi via emails and asking him to appear before it to join the investigation but the business tycoon according to reports has not shared any details about his location or any other information. The CBI again tried to contact Nirav Modi and asked him to contact the Indian High Commission in the country he was present and also offered him to fly back to Indian to join the investigation.

However, it’s very clear from Nirav Modi’s response to CBI that he is not going to join the investigation in this case. Nirav said, “I have business to run here. Won’t be able to join.” CBI is not the only probing agency which had issued summons against Nirav Modi. Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate had also asked business tycoon Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi to appear before its Mumbai office on February 21, but neither of them responded back.

Meanwhile, in its further attempt, the CBI and law enforcement agencies are mulling options to contact Interpol and issue a red corner notice against Nirav Modi. The agencies may also try other extradition processes to bring Nirav Modi back to India to join the probe and cooperate in the investigation of one of the biggest bank fraud in the country.

