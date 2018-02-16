Former Allahabad Bank Director, Dinesh Dubey has claimed that he was forced to sanction the loan to Gitanjali Gems - part of Gitanjali group which is owned by Mehul Choksi. Dubey had to ultimately resign after he was pressurised by authorities to approve the loan. Elsewhere, Congress has continued their attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government for the $1.8 billion scam.

The Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case has apparently resurrected a string of ghosts from the past as one after other startling revelations are being made in the case by prominent figures from the banking sector. A former director of a nationalised bank has revealed that he was pressurised by the government authorities to sanction the loan to billionaire diamond merchant Nirav Modi and Gitanjali Group’s Mehul Choksi. He further slammed the current Bharatiya Janta Party (BJ) regime for being catalytic in this scam.

While speaking to media, former Allahabad Bank Director, Dinesh Dubey said that back in 2013, he had sent a dissent note against Gitanjali Gems – part of Gitanjali group which is owned by Mehul Choksi – to the government and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) but it fell on deaf ears. Dubey then went on to say that even after his note, he was directed to approve the loan. He ultimately resigned from his post after he was pressurised to sanction the loan to Mehul Choksi’s firm.

I had sent a dissent note against #GitanjaliGems to the Govt and RBI in 2013 but to no avail, I was directed that this loan has to be approved, I was being pressurized so I resigned: Dinesh Dubey,former Allahabad Bank Director pic.twitter.com/yMqxiYWw7X — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2018

Dinesh Dubey lambasted the BJP government for letting the Rs 11,400 crore scam happen under their nose. He slammed the current government saying that the frauds that were happening during UPA’s rule have grown by 50 times under NDA’s regime. Elsewhere, Congress has continued their attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government for the $1.8 billion scam.

UPA Sarkar se chala hua aaya kand aaj NDA sarkar mein 10 guna, 50 guna badh gaya: Dinesh Dubey,former Allahabad Bank Director #GitanjaliGems #MehulChoksi pic.twitter.com/ZKk4dDa4kn — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2018

Post Dubey’s claims, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar hit back at Congress and questioned the then Finance Secretary under UPA government in 2013. He said, “Instead of taking action, Finance Secretary during UPA’s regime forced Dinesh Dubey to resign. We are asking who pressurised the Finance Secretary to pressurise Dinesh Dubey?”

Rajiv Takru, the former banking Secretary, immediately gave his response to ex-Allahabad Bank Director Dinesh Dubey’s claims. Takru said, “I met this person (Dinesh Dubey) only once in my life. He had come to my office to resign in 2013. The reason for the resignation was that he was unhappy over something. I accepted his resignation. I have never spoken to him.”

During a press conference held on Friday, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that this PNB scam has potential to go as high as Rs 30,000 crore. “If all the layers of this scam are opened up, the scam will go up to Rs 30,000 crore. Modi government’s new buzz word ‘Udaan’ has found a new meaning – ‘every scamster can flee and fly undetected and unchecked,” said Surjewala.