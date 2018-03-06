Anti-fraud agency Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) has summoned ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar and Axis Bank’s Shikha Sharma for providing loans to Gitanjali Group. After questioning the PNB officials, SFIO has now issued letters to a consortium of at least 31 banks asking them to explain about the working capital facility they provided to Gitanjali Group over the years.

ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar and Axis Bank’s Shikha Sharma were pulled up by the anti-fraud agency Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) on Monday in connection with the Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam. Reportedly, the banking chiefs have been summoned to help in the investigation and not as suspects in the billion-dollar fraud case executed by absconding billionaires Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi. Elsewhere, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) detained Vipul Chitalia, Vice-President Banking Operations of Gitanjali Group from Mumbai Airport for questioning.

According to reports, after questioning the PNB officials, SFIO has now issued letters to a consortium of at least 31 banks asking them to explain about the working capital facility they provided to Gitanjali Group over the years. ICICI Bank had earlier shrugged off the reports linking them to the PNB fraud case and assured that they are co-operating with the investigative bodies in the case.

“We have no exposure to the Nirav Modi group of companies. We have not issued any Letter of Undertaking (LOU) nor do we have any buyer’s credit exposure against LOUs with respect to the Nirav Modi group of companies as well as the Gitanjali group of companies… We are working capital lenders to the Gitanjali group of companies along with several other banks in the consortium… Our exposure to the Gitanjali group of companies is not the largest among lenders in the consortium,” said the ICICI Bank in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Congress MPs led by party president Rahul Gandhi staged a protest near Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament over PNB scam demanding answers from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The opposition also caused a ruckus in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday over the fraud case with constant sloganeering like BJP ka bahaana hai, Nirav ko bachana hai and Pradhanmantri jawaab do.

