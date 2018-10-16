PNB scam: As per the latest updates in the multi-crore Punjab National Bank scam, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) told the Interpol that if accused businessman Mehul Choksi want details about the cases and allegation against him, then he has to return to India first.

PNB scam: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) told Interpol on Monday that if fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi, who has been facing the allegations of multi-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud, want details about the cases and allegation against him, then he has to come to India. The ED’s statement came in response to Mehul Choksi’s request to the Interpol, in which he had demanded the detailed information about the cases and allegations filed against him in connection with the multi-crore PNB scam, but ED clearly said that if wants details of the cases then he has to return India.

A senior ED official to reporters, “Why is he asking for case details from the Interpol? The chargesheet against him has been filed in a special court in Mumbai. As an accused, he has full right to seek a copy from the court. He is making such demands from the Interpol periodically with the sole purpose of delaying issuance of the Red Notice against him.”

A month ago, Choksi had released 2 videos claiming Punjab National Bank has misinformed the investigation agencies and said it was unprecedented how his company closed down within a week without a thorough investigation.

In the videos Choksi said, “My bank account was frozen and my server was seized, the company came to a complete standstill then. I solely hold PNB responsible for misinforming the agencies.” Choksi further alleged that when he asked PNB why his name was involved, the bank said that his name was in old KYC of 95 or 93 and so “they carried on.”

