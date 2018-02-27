The notification issued on Monday comes just a few days after Enforcement Directorate (ED) was said to be planning to move to the Supreme Court, seeking non-bailable warrants against Nirav Modi and Gitanjali Gems owner Mehul Choksi. PNB issued a stock exchange notification claiming that the unauthorised transactions by the two fraudsters have been increased by Rs 1,300 crore. Several reports suggested that the people working for Nirav Modi were aware of many PNB passwords.

Following the internal investigation, it was also found that several bank officials also helped Mehul Choksi and Nirav Modi in getting their money passed with no checks

One of the biggest financial fraud of India, where celebrity jewellery designer Nirav Modi and Gitanjali Gems owner Mehul Choksi defrauded the government-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) for Rs 11, 380 crores, is again back in the headlines after PNB issued a stock exchange notification claiming that the unauthorised transactions by the two fraudsters have been increased by Rs 1,300 crore. As per the notification issued, the PNB stated that the total sum of the fraudulent amount now is Rs 12,700 crore.

After defrauding PNB for years, the case was finally highlighted after the CBI filed an FIR against the two Mumbai based diamantaires for duping banks with fake Letters of Undertakings (LoU) issued from the PNB’s Mumbai branch. Following the internal investigation, it was also found that several bank officials also helped Mehul Choksi and Nirav Modi in getting their money passed with no checks. Several reports suggested that the people working for Nirav modi were aware of many PNB passwords.

The notification issued on Monday comes just a few days after Enforcement Directorate (ED) was said to be planning to move to the Supreme Court, seeking non-bailable warrants against the two. In order to tighten the noose around the two, the investigation agency has also written to five other banks asking them to share details from their international divisions on buyer’s credit availed by firms which are part of the Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi groups. The banks which received the letters include Axis Bank, Allahabad Bank, State Bank of India, UCO Bank and Union Bank of India.

Speaking on a series of bank frauds, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley blamed the bank management, auditors and internal staff for failing to do their jobs. He said, “Bank frauds which have now come to surface if you periodically have this kind of incidences, I think the entire effort of Ease Of Doing Business itself goes into the background and therefore these are scars on the economy which take the front seat.”

