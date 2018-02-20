Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case saw another twist when prime accused Nirav Modi wrote a letter to the bank saying that the bank has taken away his ability to repay the loan. He also said that the loan that he owes to PNB is lower than Rs 5,000 crore.

Absconding diamond merchant Nirav Modi has played down his chances of clearing the Rs 11,400 crore loan that he took from the Punjab National Bank (PNB) and he has blamed the bank for it. Nirav Modi in a written letter said that PNB’s action of going public has disabled him to make the necessary payments while he also shrugged off the reports that he owes $1.8 billion to the bank. He further asserted that the actual amount is below Rs 5,000 crore.

According to a report by PTI, Nirav Modi, the prime accused in the multi-crore PNB scam, wrote a letter to the bank on February 15 or 16 lamenting how PNB’s actions have shut the doors on his ability to clear the outstanding loan. PTI accessed the letter which read, “The erroneously cited liability resulted in a media frenzy which led to immediate search and seizure of operations, and which in turn resulted in Firestar International and Firestar Diamond International effectively ceasing to be going-concerns. This thereby jeopardised our ability to discharge the dues of the group to the banks.”

Slamming the bank for their haphazard decision of going public with the matter, Modi wrote, “In the anxiety to recover your dues immediately, despite my offer (on February 13, a day before the public announcement, and on 15,) your actions have destroyed my brand and the business and have now restricted your ability to recover all the dues leaving a trail of unpaid debts.”

Modi also rebuffed the Rs 11,400 crore loan claimed by PNB management saying that the actual amount of money that he owes is way too less. “As you are aware, this is entirely incorrect and the liability of the Nirav Modi Group is substantially less. Even after your complaint was filed, in good faith I wrote to you saying please sell/allow me to sell Firestar Group, or their valuable assets, and recover the dues not just from Firestar Group, but also from the three firms,” he said.

The absconding billionaire valued his group of companies at Rs 6,500 crore and stressed that he could have effectively paid the debt to banking system but since his accounts and assets are sealed now, there’s very minute possibility of doing that now.

“The buyers credit facility has been extended by it to the three partnership firms since several years; that there has been no default on the part of any of these firms over all these years; that money has gone through PNB over all these years for the repayments of the advances given by the overseas bank branches under the buyers credit. That Firestar International and Firestar Diamond International have never been in default to any bank, and the bankers are fully secured,” Modi added.

The investigative bodies have been relentlessly raiding Modi’s properties and questioning everyone involved, including the family of the accused, since the PNB fraud case came to light. However, Nirav Modi reiterated that his wife is not connected with any business operations at all and she has been wrongly named. He went on to say that his uncle is also wrongly named in this complaint since his uncle has an independent and unconnected business and none of them are aware or concerned with his dealings with Punjab National Bank.

Nirav Modi concluded the letter with “Whatever may be the consequences I may face for my actions, the haste was, in my humble submission, unwarranted.”

