As ironic as it may sound, the government-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) bagged three awards for excellence in banking vigilance. Out of three awards, two came in last year in 2017. However, in the same year, PNB had issued 293 letters of undertaking (LoU ) to the companies owned by Mehul Choksi and Nirav Modi. There were several reports suggesting that Nirav Modi's people also had access to PNB passwords. According to a report, PNB’s Chief Vigilance Officer SK Nagpal was honoured with 'Corporate Vigilance Excellence Award' at the 'Vigilance Conclave'.

While the nation is still busy debating about the Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam where diamantaires like Mehul Choksi and Nirav Modi defrauded the PNB for Rs 11,400 crore over seven long years, it has been found that the PNB was being given several awards for excellent banking vigilance. As ironic as it may sound, the government owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) bagged three awards for excellence in banking vigilance. Out of three awards, two came in last year in 2017. However, in the same year, PNB had issued 293 letters of undertaking (LoU ) to the companies owned by Mehul Choksi and Nirav Modi. The awards were handed over by the Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) KV Chowdary.

The PNB is currently in the docks after its employees turned rogue and worked for the benefit of Choksi and Nirav Modi. There were several reports suggesting that Nirav Modi’s people also had access to PNB passwords. According to a report, PNB’s Chief Vigilance Officer SK Nagpal was honoured with ‘Corporate Vigilance Excellence Award’ at the ‘Vigilance Conclave’. The Conclave was organised by Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE) in Hyderabad. It was the 8th such conclave which was organised by the Institute.

As per a report, the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) had organised a Vigilance Awareness Week in the national capital where PNB bagged Vigilance Excellence Award for ‘Outstanding’ Achievement in ‘Timely Completion of Disciplinary Proceedings’. The awards were being given to various banks for completing the work in time by following the guidelines laid down by the RBI and the CVC and also for anti-corruption. the website of the bank also stated that it had won the IPE vigilance award in 2014-15 as well, for improved handling of complaints, the institution of whistle blowing system, quick disposal of vigilance cases, reduction in outstanding vigilance cases, pruning down of vigilance cases of more than one year. A senior PNB official said that the vigilance awards are given to banks based on their overall performance.

Reports suggest that CVC’s KV Chowdhary is expected to meet the PNB’s Chief Executive Sunil Mehta and the bank’s Chief Vigilance Officer to take reports of the PNB scam involving Gitanjali owner Mehul Choksi and Niram Modi. The PNB has lodged two financial fraud complaints of Rs. 11400 crore and Rs 280 crore against Nirav Modi, his family members and Mehul Choksi.