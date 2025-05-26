Policy Backing And Strategic Mandates to Propel Growth of India’s State-Owned Financial Institutions

India’s government-owned non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs) will capture more market share over the next one to two years, according to S&P Global Ratings. The agency projected sustained strong growth for these financial entities, backed by their policy mandates and strategic role in economic development. In its report titled “Indian Government-Owned Financial Institutions: In The Fast Lane,” S&P stated that these firms will strengthen their market position as their role in supporting infrastructure, renewable energy, and other national priorities grows. These institutions benefit from strong government linkages, which provide financial flexibility and access to low-cost funding.

Government Support Strengthens Franchises

S&P highlighted the strategic nature of financial services in India. “Financial services is one of the four strategic sectors in India. As such, government-related entities (GREs) in the sector are more likely to benefit from government support,” said Deepali Seth-Chhabria, credit analyst at S&P Global Ratings.

She added, “This is particularly so for those that play policy roles. In our view, government linkages provide financial flexibility, access to cheaper funding, and a mechanism for asset quality support.”

Loan Growth to Remain Strong

The report projected annual loan growth of about 15% for financial GREs over the next two years. It attributed this growth to mandates for financing strategic sectors. Entities such as the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) and the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. (IREDA) will likely see faster growth as they expand from a smaller base.

S&P noted varied asset quality among institutions. “Asset quality is a mixed bag. Some nonbank financial institutions are exposed to weak borrowers, though sovereign exposure and guarantees from the government partially mitigate the risk,” said Geeta Chugh, credit analyst at S&P.

She also observed, “Credit costs for the sector have improved and are better than peers’. However, we expect credit costs for the sector to rise as their loans season, recoveries dwindle, and benefit of excess provisions created in previous years tails off.”

Margin and Earnings Profile Vary Across Entities

Development finance institutions focusing on small industries (SIDBI), agriculture (NABARD), and housing (NHB) continue to report moderate earnings. “The same follows for the two financial GREs in India we rate, Indian Railway Finance Corp. (IRFC; BBB-/Positive/–) and the Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM; BBB-/Positive/A-3),” the report noted. Power Finance Corp, REC, and IREDA earn higher margins due to lending to weaker borrowers, S&P added.

(With Inputs From ANI)

