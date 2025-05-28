Power Prices Hit Zero In India Due To Solar Surge And Weak Weekend Demand

In a rare and shocking development, India’s spot power prices dropped to zero on May 25, driven by subdued weekend demand and a massive addition of solar power capacity. A report by IIFL Capital attributed the zero pricing to the simultaneous impact of early monsoon rains and a staggering 25-gigawatt solar capacity addition over the past year. The drop in prices reflects a temporary but sharp energy surplus, made more extreme by limited thermal power backup. The event marks an unprecedented moment for India’s energy market and highlights the urgent need for robust storage infrastructure.

Lack Of Energy Storage Creates Renewable Energy Surplus

IIFL Capital’s report noted that India currently lacks sufficient Pumped Storage Projects (PSPs) and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) to absorb surplus renewable energy. Without adequate storage, excess solar power cannot be retained for future use, leading to an oversupply and a market imbalance. This surplus pushed prices on the power exchange down to zero, a situation rarely seen in a developing economy. The government is actively addressing the issue through the Ministry of Power and Central Electricity Authority (CEA), which are working on approving PSP project reports and implementing schemes like Viability Gap Funding for BESS.

Storage And Exchange Players To Gain From Renewable Oversupply

The IIFL Capital report highlighted that Commercial and Industrial (C&I) energy storage players such as TPWR and JSWEL stand to benefit from this energy dynamic. These companies, with captive demand, can continue renewable energy (RE) expansion regardless of grid constraints. Increased RE supply at low prices benefits energy exchanges, too, by increasing volumes due to higher liquidity. The scenario is pushing the sector to explore adjacent opportunities, including green hydrogen, electricity-intensive manufacturing, and data centres. These moves will firm up RE supply chains and drive higher capital expenditure per megawatt of new capacity added.

India’s Solar Boom Drives Q1 Power Capacity Growth

According to recent government data, India added 13,495 megawatts (MW) of new power generation capacity in Q1 2025. Of this, 78.9% came from renewable sources, with solar energy alone contributing 57.7%. This marks one of the most significant quarterly renewable expansions in India’s history. The country’s push toward renewable energy continues at a fast pace, driven by policy support and falling technology costs. However, the rapid increase in generation without matching storage investments has created volatility in power pricing, leading to unusual outcomes like the May 25 power price collapse.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Understanding Solar Maximum: The Future Of Energy Peaks

“Solar Maximum” refers to periods when solar power generation hits peak levels due to optimal sunlight conditions, especially during clear skies and long summer days. This phenomenon can create surplus energy if not matched with equally high demand or effective storage solutions. In countries with high solar installation, like India, solar maximum often occurs midday, when sunlight intensity is highest. Without adequate energy storage infrastructure, this surplus can overwhelm the grid and force electricity prices down, sometimes to zero. Managing solar maximum effectively requires scalable battery and pumped storage solutions to stabilize the grid.

(With Input From ANI)

Also Read: Cool Down Naturally: Best Summer Smoothies & Drinks For Skin Hydration And UV Protection