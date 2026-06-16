PP Savani Family Organises Grand ‘Trividh Samman Samaroh’ to Honour Public Representatives, Bank Directors, and Meritorious Students

Surat (Gujarat) [India], June 15: The PP Savani Family organised a grand ‘Trividh Samman Samaroh’ at PP Savani Chaitanya Vidya Sankul, Abrama, to honour newly elected councillors of Surat Municipal Corporation, newly elected directors of The Varachha Co-operative Bank Ltd., and the meritorious students associated with the PP Savani Family.

The ceremony commenced with the traditional lighting of the lamp. The event was graced by several distinguished dignitaries, including Gujarat Health Minister Prafulbhai Pansheriya, Gujarat BJP Mahila Morcha President Anjuben Vekariya, Surat Mayor Mayaben Mavani, Karanj MLA Pravinbhai Ghoghari, former Mayor Daksheshbhai Mavani, BJP Surat General Secretary Karshanbhai Gondaliya, BJP Yuva Morcha Surat President Bipinbhai Talaviya, and other eminent guests.

Addressing the gathering, Maheshbhai Savani stated that the felicitation ceremony was organised with the objective of encouraging newly elected public representatives, newly elected bank directors, and talented students who contribute to society’s overall progress.

He further announced that on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing 4,400 successful days in office, the PP Savani Group has undertaken a pledge to plant 4,400 saplings while praying for his long and healthy life. In addition, 4,400 individuals collectively chanted the sacred mantra “Om Namah Shivaya” 4,400 times.

PP Savani Group Media Coordinator Vipul Talaviya informed that renowned spiritual leader Rasarajji Maharaj’s recitation of the Sundarkand inspired confidence and positivity among attendees. The collective chanting of “Om Namah Shivaya” was also performed to pray for national welfare, global peace, and the Prime Minister’s well-being, creating a spiritually uplifting atmosphere throughout the venue.

Mayor Mayaben Mavani’s Address

Surat Mayor Mayaben Mavani was accorded a special honour through the donation of books equivalent to her body weight.

In her address, she said, “Our collective responsibility is to make Surat as beautiful and exemplary as a golden idol. This is not just my duty, but the responsibility of every citizen.”

She assured citizens that continuous efforts would be made to resolve civic issues and appealed for public cooperation in maintaining Surat’s cleanliness achievements. She emphasised that refraining from littering and keeping the city clean is the responsibility of every resident.

Mayor Mavani also highlighted Surat’s aspiration to achieve even greater recognition at the global level and acknowledged the vital role played by citizens in securing numerous awards and accolades for the city.

Felicitation of Meritorious Students

The PP Savani Family honoured outstanding and academically gifted students with shawls, mementoes, and books. Students were also encouraged to continue striving for excellence and achieve greater milestones in the future.

Health Minister Prafulbhai Pansheriya’s Address

Health Minister Prafulbhai Pansheriya remarked that one of the greatest lessons to learn from Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the ability to remain humble despite attaining power and to stay connected with the grassroots even after achieving electoral success.

He praised Surat’s elected representatives for their dedication towards the city’s development, noting that many often sacrifice family time in service of the public.

Referring to banking accessibility, he said that while opening a bank account was once a cumbersome process, institutions like The Varachha Co-operative Bank have made it significantly easier. He also congratulated the honoured students and expressed hope that they would continue to excel and earn recognition in the future.

Highlighting educational advancements in Gujarat, he stated that more than 1.21 lakh smart classrooms have been established across the state, providing students with access to modern learning infrastructure.

Discussing healthcare development, he announced plans for a state-of-the-art 1,500-bed hospital spread across 150 bighas of land in the Kamrej region. Additionally, a Spine and Super Specialty Hospital is proposed near the recent aircraft accident site.

He further noted that Surat Municipal Corporation is performing commendably and continues to advance development initiatives aligned with Prime Minister Modi’s vision. Modern technologies are also being integrated into the city’s drainage and water management systems.

The Minister added that nearly 3,000 tribal families in the SUDA region near Kamrej have been provided housing, describing it as a significant example of inclusive development and public service.

Guidance for Youth and Social Service

Prafulbhai Pansheriya emphasised the importance of introducing the values and teachings of the Bhagavad Gita to students from Classes 9 to 12, stating that spiritual strength brings peace and direction in life.

He urged young people to pursue a path of service-oriented and socially responsible leadership rather than focusing solely on personal achievement or political success.

“Every individual should contribute to society according to their capacity and remain open to good ideas from all directions,” he said.

The event was successfully coordinated by Vallabhbhai Chothani, Jitubhai Makwana, Gaurav Sir, Jayesh Sir, and Pawan Sir.

The ceremony witnessed the presence of a large number of dignitaries, corporators, students, parents, and prominent citizens of the city.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Vallabhbhai Chothani.