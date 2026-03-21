Prabha Khaitan Foundation and WWF-India to present Machhli and Vanya Prani Mitra Awards in Jaipur

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
canada Delhi namaz timings Cricket News 2026 Ravi Gopal Akash Deep Iphone 17 Dharavi iran nuclear site Diego Garcia Base Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict Chandrashekhar Baba Air India Dubai flights update pm modi reply on Yuvraj Dua reel Diesel petrol price hike Aditya Dhar canada Delhi namaz timings Cricket News 2026 Ravi Gopal Akash Deep Iphone 17 Dharavi iran nuclear site Diego Garcia Base Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict Chandrashekhar Baba Air India Dubai flights update pm modi reply on Yuvraj Dua reel Diesel petrol price hike Aditya Dhar canada Delhi namaz timings Cricket News 2026 Ravi Gopal Akash Deep Iphone 17 Dharavi iran nuclear site Diego Garcia Base Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict Chandrashekhar Baba Air India Dubai flights update pm modi reply on Yuvraj Dua reel Diesel petrol price hike Aditya Dhar canada Delhi namaz timings Cricket News 2026 Ravi Gopal Akash Deep Iphone 17 Dharavi iran nuclear site Diego Garcia Base Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict Chandrashekhar Baba Air India Dubai flights update pm modi reply on Yuvraj Dua reel Diesel petrol price hike Aditya Dhar
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
canada Delhi namaz timings Cricket News 2026 Ravi Gopal Akash Deep Iphone 17 Dharavi iran nuclear site Diego Garcia Base Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict Chandrashekhar Baba Air India Dubai flights update pm modi reply on Yuvraj Dua reel Diesel petrol price hike Aditya Dhar canada Delhi namaz timings Cricket News 2026 Ravi Gopal Akash Deep Iphone 17 Dharavi iran nuclear site Diego Garcia Base Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict Chandrashekhar Baba Air India Dubai flights update pm modi reply on Yuvraj Dua reel Diesel petrol price hike Aditya Dhar canada Delhi namaz timings Cricket News 2026 Ravi Gopal Akash Deep Iphone 17 Dharavi iran nuclear site Diego Garcia Base Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict Chandrashekhar Baba Air India Dubai flights update pm modi reply on Yuvraj Dua reel Diesel petrol price hike Aditya Dhar canada Delhi namaz timings Cricket News 2026 Ravi Gopal Akash Deep Iphone 17 Dharavi iran nuclear site Diego Garcia Base Elon Musk Twitter deal verdict Chandrashekhar Baba Air India Dubai flights update pm modi reply on Yuvraj Dua reel Diesel petrol price hike Aditya Dhar
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Prabha Khaitan Foundation and WWF-India to present Machhli and Vanya Prani Mitra Awards in Jaipur

Prabha Khaitan Foundation and WWF-India to present Machhli and Vanya Prani Mitra Awards in Jaipur

Prabha Khaitan Foundation and WWF-India to present Machhli and Vanya Prani Mitra Awards in Jaipur

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: March 21, 2026 17:59:14 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Prabha Khaitan Foundation and WWF-India to present Machhli and Vanya Prani Mitra Awards in Jaipur

PKF managing trustee, Sundeep Bhutoria (inset). PKF and World WWF-India will jointly present the 6th ‘Machhli & Vanya Prani Mitra Awards’ in Jaipur.

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 21: The Sixth edition of the ‘Machhli & Vanya Prani Mitra Awards’ will be held on Monday, 23 March, at ITC Rajputana Hotel of Jaipur. Jointly organised by the Prabha Khaitan Foundation (PKF) and WWF-India, this annual initiative recognises individuals who have made remarkable contributions in the field of wildlife conservation and the management of human–wildlife conflict.

You Might Be Interested In

Speaking about the initiative, Managing Trustee of Prabha Khaitan Foundation, Sundeep Bhutoria said, “True conservation lies not just in policies, but in the sustained efforts of individuals who selflessly work to protect our natural heritage. Through the Machhli and Vanya Prani Mitra Awards, we seek to honour these unsung heroes whose courage, commitment, and compassion ensure a harmonious coexistence between humans and wildlife. Our continued partnership with WWF-India reflects a shared vision to recognise and encourage such impactful work across the country.”

Senior Director of Biodiversity Conservation, WWF-India, Dr Dipankar Ghosh said, “These awards honour the champions who play an exemplary role for the  preservation India’s wildlife. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the Prabha Khaitan Foundation for their partnership in these awards. This recognition will inspire the field staff of the Rajasthan Forest Department to continue their crucial work in protecting and conserving the state’s wildlife and habitats.”

Head of Forest Force (HOFF), Rajasthan, Arijit Banerjee said, “The dedication and courage of our field staff and conservationists form the backbone of wildlife protection in the state. Recognitions such as the Machhli and Vanya Prani Mitra Awards not only honour their tireless efforts but also inspire many others to work towards safeguarding our forests and fostering harmonious coexistence between communities and wildlife. Kudos to the Prabha Khaitan Foundation and WWF-India for this commendable initiative.”

It is to be noted that under the ‘Machhli’ Award category, a total prize money of INR 2.5 lakh will be equally distributed among four winners. Similarly, under the ‘Vanya Prani Mitra’ Award category, a total of INR 1.5 lakh will be equally shared among three winners. All awardees will also receive certificates of appreciation. The Prabha Khaitan Foundation (PKF) has allocated a total prize money of about INR 10 lakh for Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. This year, the awards ceremony will be held in both states.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Who Was Ravi Gopal? 26-Year-Old Indian National From UP Gets Killed In Riyadh Missile Attack, Family Reveals, ‘The Call Got Disconnected After…’

Who Is Edappadi K Palaniswami? Former CM, AIADMK Chief Eyes Comeback in Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026- A Look at His Political Journey and Strategy Amid Face-Off with DMK

Mumbai Horror: 22-Year-Old Hindu Man Dies From Injuries After Parking Dispute With A Muslim Man In Dharavi Goes Horribly Wrong, Shocking Video Surfaces Online

Gold and Silver Rate Today, March 21: Gold Price in India Crashes by Rs 29,400, Records Weakest Week in 40 Years; Check Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Major Cities

Who Is O. Panneerselvam? Expelled AIADMK Leader And Three-Time Chief Minister Joins DMK, Signaling A New Political War With Rivals In 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections

LATEST NEWS

Where Was Deepika Padukone? Actress’ Absence At Dhurandhar 2 Screening Triggers Massive Online Backlash; Netizens Say, ‘She Stood With JNU ‘Tukde Tukde Gang’

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu Episode 34 India Release: Will Hania Aamir-Bilal Abbas’ Viral Pakistani Series Stream Today? Check When, Where And How To Watch

BTS Returns With A Bang In Seoul Concert: K- Pop’s First Group Performance In 3 Years Streams BTS ARIRANG LIVE on Netflix In HD, Fans Say ‘Stage Kings Return’

Prabha Khaitan Foundation and WWF-India to present Machhli and Vanya Prani Mitra Awards in Jaipur

Brighton vs Liverpool Live Streaming: Where to Watch Premier League Match on TV and Online In India

Amid Roaring Success, Dhurandhar 2 Screening In Canada Goes Wrong As Cops Intervene After Theatre Screen Vandalised, Watch

Eid 2026 Namaz Timings: When To Offer Prayers in Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Hyderabad & More- Check Prayer Hours, Festive Highlights and Other details

IPL 2026: PBKS Playing XI Decided By Owners Preity Zinta and Ness Wadia? Irfan Pathan Makes Shocking Revelation

IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants’ Sanjiv Goenka, Rishabh Pant Seek Blessings at Ram Janmabhoomi Ayodhya

Tamil OTT Releases: Netflix, JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video Set April 2026 Line-Up With Youth, Happy Raj & More Movies- Check Your Watchlist

Prabha Khaitan Foundation and WWF-India to present Machhli and Vanya Prani Mitra Awards in Jaipur

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Prabha Khaitan Foundation and WWF-India to present Machhli and Vanya Prani Mitra Awards in Jaipur

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Prabha Khaitan Foundation and WWF-India to present Machhli and Vanya Prani Mitra Awards in Jaipur
Prabha Khaitan Foundation and WWF-India to present Machhli and Vanya Prani Mitra Awards in Jaipur
Prabha Khaitan Foundation and WWF-India to present Machhli and Vanya Prani Mitra Awards in Jaipur
Prabha Khaitan Foundation and WWF-India to present Machhli and Vanya Prani Mitra Awards in Jaipur

QUICK LINKS