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Home > Business News > Prabhu Deva Welcomes the MG M9 – Presidential Limousine by MG SELECT

Prabhu Deva Welcomes the MG M9 – Presidential Limousine by MG SELECT

Prabhu Deva Welcomes the MG M9 – Presidential Limousine by MG SELECT

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Sat 2026-06-20 10:30 IST

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 19: Acclaimed actor, filmmaker, and dance icon Prabhu Deva—who has spent four decades redefining movement on screen, behind the camera, and on the dance floor—has now welcomed a new expression of comfort and luxury into his life. The MG M9 – Presidential Limousine, was delivered to his residence.

A name synonymous with creativity, versatility and enduring appeal, Prabhu Deva has entertained audiences across generations with his work spanning cinema, choreography and direction. His choice of MG SELECT’s flagship luxury offering reflects an appreciation for innovation, sophistication and elevated experiences.

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Fittingly for a man who has never sat still on screen, currently juggling a fantasy epic releasing in thirteen languages alongside multiple Tamil and Telugu productions,Prabhu Deva’s latest acquisition is built for arriving in style and being thoroughly comfortable about it. Known for setting trends and redefining excellence both on and off screen, his remarkable journey has made him one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated personalities. The MG M9, with its understated elegance and contemporary design, perfectly complements his dynamic persona and discerning lifestyle.

Crafted for individuals who appreciate luxury with purpose, the MG M9 offers an experience centred around comfort and refinement. The Presidential Seats feature 16-way adjustment, eight massage modes, heating and ventilation, arguably the only seats in India choreographed as meticulously as a Prabhu Deva dance number while the yacht-style dual sunroof creates an open and serene ambience. Complemented by ambient lighting, Cognac Brown leather interiors, intelligent armrest controls and flexible storage solutions, every detail has been designed to elevate the journey.

A recipient of multiple National Film Awards and widely regarded as one of India’s most influential entertainers, Prabhu Deva has left an indelible mark on the world of cinema through his work as an actor, choreographer and filmmaker. Few artists can claim to have shaped the rhythm of Indian pop culture itself, his ability to seamlessly blend artistry with innovation has inspired generations, making him a true icon whose appeal transcends languages and geographies.

Adding to the sense of occasion is the MG M9’s immersive 13-speaker premium sound system with subwoofer and amplifier fitting cargo for India’s most musical movie star, delivering a rich audio experience for every occupant. Offered in Pearl Lustre White, Metal Black and Concrete Grey, the Presidential Limousine commands attention with its bold trapezoidal grille, split LED headlamps, waterfall-inspired taillights and elegant stance accentuated by 19-inch ContiSealPrabhu Deva Welcomes the MG M9 – Presidential Limousine by MG SELECT tyres.

Built using ultra-high-strength steel, the MG M9 places safety at the forefront with 7 airbags, Level 2 ADAS and 5-star EURO NCAP and ANCAP safety ratings. Producing 245 PS of power and 350 Nm of torque, it combines effortless performance with exceptional refinement, proof that some entrances need no choreography at all. The MG M9 has sold over 2,000 units within first 10 months of the launch, is available for experience and booking across 15 MG SELECT Experience Centres in 14 key cities.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Prabhu Deva Welcomes the MG M9 – Presidential Limousine by MG SELECT
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