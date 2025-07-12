Prada To Collaborate With Indian Artisans After Kolhapuri Sandal Controversy

Prada, an Italian luxury fashion house, has announced its partnership with Indian artisanal footwear makers. This move comes after backlash over sandals resembling traditional Kolhapuri designs showcased at Milan Men’s Fashion Week.

The controversy erupted when Prada presented open-toe leather sandals that critics said closely mirrored Kolhapuri chappals, handcrafted leather footwear named after Kolhapur, Maharashtra, and cherished as part of India’s cultural heritage.

Due to the Indian origin of the Kolhapuri sandal design, it was criticized by various fashion experts, artisans, politicians, and the general public. The Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, which represents around 3,000 Kolhapuri sandal makers, called for the acknowledgment and protection of the traditional craft.

Prada then held a virtual meeting with the Chamber of Commerce on Friday to explore collaboration opportunities. The company stated that Prada’s supply chain team will soon engage directly with artisanal footwear manufacturers to collaborate on a partnership.

To protect the Kolhapuri artisans’ community, the Chamber also announced plans to obtain a design patent to prevent future copyright infringements globally.

The move by Prada marks a substantial step toward bridging global luxury fashion with indigenous craftsmanship. It follows a broader call for recognition of cultural heritage in the fashion industry.

Also Read: The Devil Wears Prada Sequel Brings Back Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly