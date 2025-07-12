LIVE TV
Home > Business > Prada To Collaborate With Indian Artisans After Kolhapuri Sandal Controversy

Prada To Collaborate With Indian Artisans After Kolhapuri Sandal Controversy

Prada has announced a partnership with Indian artisanal footwear makers after facing backlash over sandals resembling Kolhapuri chappals at Milan Men’s Fashion Week. Following criticism, Prada engaged in talks with the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce to explore collaboration. The Chamber plans to secure a design patent to protect the traditional craft globally.

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Last Updated: July 12, 2025 19:41:39 IST

Prada, an Italian luxury fashion house, has announced its partnership with Indian artisanal footwear makers. This move comes after backlash over sandals resembling traditional Kolhapuri designs showcased at Milan Men’s Fashion Week.

The controversy erupted when Prada presented open-toe leather sandals that critics said closely mirrored Kolhapuri chappals, handcrafted leather footwear named after Kolhapur, Maharashtra, and cherished as part of India’s cultural heritage.

Due to the Indian origin of the Kolhapuri sandal design, it was criticized by various fashion experts, artisans, politicians, and the general public. The Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, which represents around 3,000 Kolhapuri sandal makers, called for the acknowledgment and protection of the traditional craft.

Prada then held a virtual meeting with the Chamber of Commerce on Friday to explore collaboration opportunities. The company stated that Prada’s supply chain team will soon engage directly with artisanal footwear manufacturers to collaborate on a partnership.

To protect the Kolhapuri artisans’ community, the Chamber also announced plans to obtain a design patent to prevent future copyright infringements globally.

The move by Prada marks a substantial step toward bridging global luxury fashion with indigenous craftsmanship. It follows a broader call for recognition of cultural heritage in the fashion industry.

