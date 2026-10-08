Precision Engineering Company UE Press Tools Limited Files DRHP with NSE Emerge

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 8: UE Press Tools Limited, a Chennai-based manufacturer of precision-engineered sheet metal stamping components and are engaged in providing tooling (Sheet Metal Stamping) and die-making solutions, supplying customised tooling and components directly to OEMs, Tier-1 and Tier-2 customers in the automotive sector, has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus with the Emerge Platform of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE Emerge) in preparation for its Initial Public Offering.

The IPO will comprise a Fresh Issue of up to 60,30,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹ 10 each, with no Offer for Sale component. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the EMERGE Platform of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

The company’s object is to fund its working capital requirements of up to ₹ 1,550.00 Lakhs, payment or repayment, in full or in part, of certain outstanding secured borrowings of up to ₹ 1,465.00 Lakhs, and general corporate purposes.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue is GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited & Cameo Corporate Services Limited is Registrar to the Issue.

About UE Press Tools Limited

Originally incorporated as UE Press Tools Private Limited in 2017 and converted into a public limited company in 2025, UE Press Tools Limited is a precision engineering company headquartered in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. It provides end-to-end tooling solutions, from in-house design and prototyping to tool manufacturing, testing, validation and commissioning, with capabilities across Tandem Tools, Progressive Tools and Transfer Tools. The company also manufactures components such as anchors, brackets, buckle straps, levers, retractor frames, head rest tubes and injection moulded parts. These are used in seat belt and airbag systems, steering systems, seating systems, window mechanisms, sunroof assemblies and structural applications, as well as in tractor and excavator applications

The company manufactures components for seat belt systems, airbag systems, steering systems, seating systems, window regulator mechanisms, sunroof assemblies and structural applications, all engineered as powertrain-agnostic solutions. This portfolio architecture enables the company to supply across internal combustion engine, hybrid and electric vehicles, delivering a unified product range across passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, tractors and electric vehicles. The company is led by its Managing Director, Mr. K. Panneer Selvan, who has over 17 years of experience in the automotive tooling industry.

In Fiscal 2026, the company’s revenue from tooling and die-making stood at ₹ 4,152.03 Lakhs, in comparison to ₹ 1,822.81 Lakhs in Fiscal 2024, and accounted for 25.18% of revenue from operations. Its Unit 4 tooling facility manufactured 450 of 532 tools in-house, representing 85% of total tooling activity. The company served 103 active customers in Fiscal 2026, including 40 repeat customers. It also supplied products to customers in the United States of America, Canada, China and Germany. UE Press Tools holds IATF 16949:2016, ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018 certifications.

The company operates six manufacturing facilities in Tamil Nadu: four at Thirumullaivoyal, Chennai, one at Ambattur, Chennai, and one at Asanur, Kallakurichi District. These are equipped with VMC, CNC and Wire EDM machines, power presses and injection moulding machines. Its recently commissioned Unit 6 at Asanur has 17 power presses ranging from 45 tonnes to 300 tonnes and recorded capacity utilisation of 70.13% in Fiscal 2026. The company is also in the process of establishing an additional manufacturing facility at Periyanesalur, Cuddalore District, Tamil Nadu.

For the period ended 31st March 2026, the company reported Revenue from Operations of ₹ 16,490.15 Lakhs, EBITDA of ₹ 2,758.18 Lakhs & PAT of ₹ 1,122.91 Lakhs.

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