Premier Energies IPO Delivers Big: Investors Double Their Money as Shares Surge Beyond Grey Market Predictions

Investors who participated in the IPO saw their money more than double, with the profit per lot amounting to Rs 17,820. The Rs 2,830-crore public offering, which was a combination of a fresh issue and an offer-for-sale, was highly anticipated by investors. The IPO was oversubscribed 74.14 times, driven primarily by qualified institutional buyers who subscribed 216.67 times their allotted portion. Retail investors also showed strong interest, subscribing 7.33 times their quota, while employees and non-institutional investors subscribed 10.84 and 49.81 times their respective portions.

Premier Energies, founded in April 1995, specializes in solar energy solutions, including the manufacturing of solar cells, monofacial and bifacial modules, and providing EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) and O&M (Operations and Maintenance) services. The company operates five production units in Hyderabad, Telangana.

Proceeds from the fresh issue, after expenses, will be invested in the development of a 4 GW Solar PV TOPCon Cell and Module plant in Hyderabad through Premier Energies Global Environment Private Limited, a subsidiary. The funds will also be used for general corporate purposes.

A day before the IPO opened on August 26, Premier Energies raised Rs 846.12 crore through its anchor book, attracting investment from global marquee investors such as Nomura Funds, Blackrock Institutional Trust Company, PGGM World Equity, and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, among others.