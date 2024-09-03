Tuesday, September 3, 2024

Premier Energies IPO Delivers Big: Investors Double Their Money as Shares Surge Beyond Grey Market Predictions

Premier Energies made a spectacular debut on the stock market on September 3, with its shares listing at Rs 991, a remarkable 120% premium over the IPO issue price of Rs 450 per share

Premier Energies IPO Delivers Big: Investors Double Their Money as Shares Surge Beyond Grey Market Predictions

Premier Energies made a spectacular debut on the stock market on September 3, with its shares listing at Rs 991, a remarkable 120% premium over the IPO issue price of Rs 450 per share. This substantial gain far exceeded grey market predictions, where the shares were expected to list at a 108% premium.

Investors who participated in the IPO saw their money more than double, with the profit per lot amounting to Rs 17,820. The Rs 2,830-crore public offering, which was a combination of a fresh issue and an offer-for-sale, was highly anticipated by investors. The IPO was oversubscribed 74.14 times, driven primarily by qualified institutional buyers who subscribed 216.67 times their allotted portion. Retail investors also showed strong interest, subscribing 7.33 times their quota, while employees and non-institutional investors subscribed 10.84 and 49.81 times their respective portions.

Premier Energies, founded in April 1995, specializes in solar energy solutions, including the manufacturing of solar cells, monofacial and bifacial modules, and providing EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) and O&M (Operations and Maintenance) services. The company operates five production units in Hyderabad, Telangana.

Proceeds from the fresh issue, after expenses, will be invested in the development of a 4 GW Solar PV TOPCon Cell and Module plant in Hyderabad through Premier Energies Global Environment Private Limited, a subsidiary. The funds will also be used for general corporate purposes.

A day before the IPO opened on August 26, Premier Energies raised Rs 846.12 crore through its anchor book, attracting investment from global marquee investors such as Nomura Funds, Blackrock Institutional Trust Company, PGGM World Equity, and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, among others.

 

 

 

Also read: Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Sandip Ghosh’s Alleged Involvement in Selling Corpses and Corruption

Tags:

Premier Energies Premier Energies IPO Stock
addBlock

Recent Post

Israel’s Paralympic Tennis Stars Shine at Paris Games

Israel’s Paralympic Tennis Stars Shine at Paris Games

UP: Another Wolf Attack In Bahraich!! Five-Year-Old Girl Injured, Search Ongoing

UP: Another Wolf Attack In Bahraich!! Five-Year-Old Girl Injured, Search Ongoing

12% Surge In Recruitment At IIT Bombay, Lowest Package Offered Is 4 Lakhs

12% Surge In Recruitment At IIT Bombay, Lowest Package Offered Is 4 Lakhs

Supreme Court Condemns Lawyer Strikes; A Stern Warning to Faizabad Bar Association

Supreme Court Condemns Lawyer Strikes; A Stern Warning to Faizabad Bar Association

3 Indian Coast Guard Members Missing After Helicopter Emergency Landing in Arabian Sea

3 Indian Coast Guard Members Missing After Helicopter Emergency Landing in Arabian Sea

Heavy Rains Devastate Andhra Pradesh and Telangana: 31 Dead, 4.5 Lakh Displaced

Heavy Rains Devastate Andhra Pradesh and Telangana: 31 Dead, 4.5 Lakh Displaced

Indian Envoy Highlights India-Brunei’s Civilizational Ties Ahead of PM’s Visit

Indian Envoy Highlights India-Brunei’s Civilizational Ties Ahead of PM’s Visit

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox