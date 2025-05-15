Premium OTT Content Drops 12% As Platforms Cut Costs: EY-FICCI Report

Premium OTT content declined by 12% in 2024 as streaming platforms slashed budgets and shifted focus from scale to efficiency, according to a new report by EY and FICCI. The report noted that platforms prioritized sustainable business models over costly productions. “2024 saw a 12 per cent fall in premium OTT content, and 2025 is expected to see significant pressure on costs as well, as Pay TV homes continue to decline, and OTT platforms struggle for profitability,” the report stated. The trend signals a broader realignment as the streaming industry adjusts to evolving viewer habits and business challenges.

Budget Cuts Reduce Big-Ticket Productions

The report highlighted that only 60 films released directly on OTT platforms in 2024, even though nearly 500 films eventually made their way to digital platforms. This suggests that theatrical releases remained the preferred route for most filmmakers. Platforms reduced their content budgets, choosing to invest in smaller, more efficient productions rather than high-cost original shows.

Regional Content Gains Ground

Despite the drop in premium productions, OTT platforms continued to diversify content. Regional languages accounted for 48% of the content released on digital platforms, reflecting the growing importance of dubbed and subtitled content in reaching broader audiences. Meanwhile, the overall film industry released over 1,600 films in 2024, excluding about 200 dubbed versions—64 more than in 2023—signaling a modest recovery in theatrical output.

Television Still Dominates, But Screens Multiply

General Entertainment Channels (GECs) retained dominance on television, contributing 65% of total hours watched in 2024, excluding news content. While Pay TV homes declined, the report projected strong growth in digital screen infrastructure. Large screens are expected to surpass 200 million, and smartphones could hit 700 million by 2030, significantly expanding the video consumption base.

Future Outlook: More Content, Lower Costs

Looking ahead, the report expects OTT content volumes to rise in 2025—but at a lower average production cost. “In 2025, we expect OTT content volumes to increase, but at a lower average cost of production,” the report said. Subscribing households are expected to grow from 47 million to over 65 million by 2027, driven by higher incomes, smart TV adoption, and affordable broadband access.

