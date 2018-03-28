There seems to be no end to the price war currently prevalent in the Indian telecom industry. In a bid to beat Jio's tariffs, Airtel has introduced a Rs 65 plan which offers 1GB of 3G data with a validity of 28 days. The plan will be available to only a few subscribers and does not come with any voice calling benefits unlike other plans. There is no daily cap on data usage and subscribers can benefit from it within the 28-day duration.

The company has various other lucrative offers in place for its users. Airtel had earlier introduced a Rs 49 plan which offers 1GB 4G data with a validity of one day. Airtel’s Rs 98 plan offers 5GB of 4G/3G data and is valid for 28 days. The company also has a Rs 157 plan offering 3GB of 3G/4G data to selected users for a period of 27 days. Since the arrival of Reliance Jio in the market, an intense price war has started in the telecom industry of the country with companies trying to outdo each other despite concurring regular losses.

Vodafone is also leaving no stones unturned to give a tough fight to Reliance Jio and Airtel. It recently introduced Rs 21 prepaid recharge offering unlimited 3G/4G data for an hour. The company’s Rs 95 plan offers 1GB of 4G/3G/2G data with a validity of 28 days. A report by CIEL HR Services had pointed out that the telecom sector has cut down on around 40,000 jobs since 2017 and is expected to cull down 50,000 more.

