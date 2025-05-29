Home
Thursday, May 29, 2025
Pricey but Precious: India Still Bets Big On Gold, Jewellery Sales To Glitter With 14% Growth In FY2026

When the world panics, India buys gold—just in different shapes. While jewellery volumes dip, investment gold is on a roll. Consumption of bars and coins had risen by 17 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively in FY2024 and FY2025, reflecting investor preference for safe-haven assets amid global macroeconomic uncertainty.

Gold Price Today


India’s obsession with gold is proving inflation-proof. Domestic gold jewellery consumption is set to sparkle with a 12-14% jump in value in FY2026, according to ICRA. Despite gold getting dearer, Indians continue to splurge on the yellow metal. “This will be supported by continued gold price appreciation, planned retail expansion, and market share gains from the unorganised segment,” said Jitin Makkar, Senior Vice President and Group Head, ICRA. With more auspicious days on the calendar this fiscal, the market expects buyers to shrug off high prices and show up at jewellery stores with enthusiasm—and deep pockets.

Even with glittering growth in rupee terms, the actual quantity of gold jewellery Indians buy is shrinking. ICRA predicts a 9-10% drop in volumes for FY2026, after a 7% fall in FY2025. That’s fewer bangles and necklaces in shopping bags, but higher ticket sizes at the checkout. Thanks to a 20% price jump over FY2025 averages, jewellers will still see their cash registers ring. The shift from unorganised to branded retailers also helps bump up value. While volumes take a hit, the shine clearly hasn’t worn off for Indian consumers who still view gold as status—and investment.

Gold Prices Go For Gold

Gold prices have gone from sparkle to sizzle. FY2025 saw a massive 33% surge in gold prices, driven by a cocktail of global uncertainty, sticky inflation, and central banks hoarding bullion. The trend hasn’t cooled off—FY2026 prices are already trending 20% higher than last year’s average. Investors and buyers alike are chasing the safety of gold amid market jitters and geopolitical drama. From wedding jewellery to Diwali gifts, the price tag has jumped, but so has the rush to buy. As always, in India, no matter how high gold flies, demand has a habit of keeping up.

Bars, Coins, And Safe Havens

When the world panics, India buys gold—just in different shapes. While jewellery volumes dip, investment gold is on a roll. "Consumption of bars and coins had risen by 17 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively in FY2024 and FY2025, reflecting investor preference for safe-haven assets amid global macroeconomic uncertainty and heightened geopolitical and trade tensions," ICRA noted. FY2026 looks just as shiny, with a projected 10% rise in bars and coins demand. They're set to make up 35% of total gold demand, proving once again that when times get tough, Indians turn to tradition—with a twist of gold.

Margins Get A Polish, But Costs Still Bite

Jewellers can expect a modest shine on their profit margins this year. ICRA says operating margins will climb 30 basis points to reach 7.2% in FY2026. But there’s a catch—net margins won’t rise much, thanks to the steep cost of financing. “Despite a projected 30 bps expansion in operating margins in FY2026, net margin expansion will remain limited within 10 basis points due to higher financing costs stemming from elevated GML rates and increased working capital borrowings driven by high gold prices and planned store additions,” said Makkar. Bling may sell, but it’s not cheap to stock.

(With Inputs From ANI)

