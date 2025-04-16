Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, April 16, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Business»
  • Private Capex Comeback On The Horizon! Report Predicts Revival After Recent Dip

Private Capex Comeback On The Horizon! Report Predicts Revival After Recent Dip

The CPI core inflation stood at 4.0 percent in March, slightly down from 4.1 percent in February. Rural CPI inflation for March dropped to 3.25 percent from 3.29 percent in February, while urban CPI inflation rose to 3.43 percent from 3.32 percent in the same period.

Private Capex Comeback On The Horizon! Report Predicts Revival After Recent Dip

Private Capex Comeback On The Horizon! Report Predicts Revival After Recent Dip


With inflation hitting a multi-year low and expectations remaining subdued, SBI Research has projected that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may implement rate cuts of 50 basis points each in June and August. The report, released after the RBI’s latest monetary policy decision, highlights the possibility of cumulative rate cuts exceeding 100 basis points due to a weakening economic environment. The researchers also forecast GDP growth for the financial year 2026 (FY26) at 6.3 percent, with a downward bias. The projections follow recent data showing continued moderation in inflation, driven by falling food prices and core inflation stability.

RBI Already Cut Rates Twice in Recent Months

The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) announced a 25-basis-point cut in the repo rate on April 9, reducing it from 6.25 percent to 6 percent. This marked the second consecutive rate cut following a reduction from 6.5 percent to 6.25 percent on February 7. The policy interest rate adjustments aim to support economic growth by enhancing affordability and improving loan eligibility. The RBI maintained its inflation projection at 4 percent, citing significant improvements in the food outlook.

CPI Inflation Reaches 67-Month Low in March

Inflation data released on April 15 confirmed a sharp decline in March, with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation falling to 3.34 percent. This level marks a 67-month low, primarily due to a 106-basis-point drop in food inflation. Food and beverage inflation eased to 2.88 percent in March, down 95 basis points from the previous month, led by deflation in vegetable prices. The report by SBI Research estimates average CPI inflation for FY26 at 3.9 percent.

Core, Rural, and Urban Inflation Show Stability

The CPI core inflation stood at 4.0 percent in March, slightly down from 4.1 percent in February. Rural CPI inflation for March dropped to 3.25 percent from 3.29 percent in February, while urban CPI inflation rose to 3.43 percent from 3.32 percent in the same period. The report highlights that falling inflation and weak growth expectations may prompt further easing by the central bank.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

(With Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Stock Market Today: Markets Open in Red As Sensex Falls 121 Points – Here’s What To Expect Ahead

Filed under

capex RBI

newsx

RBI May Cut Rates By 50 BPS In June And August Amid Cooling Inflation, Says...
Private Capex Comeback On

Private Capex Comeback On The Horizon! Report Predicts Revival After Recent Dip
A strong bomb blast hit a

Deadly Bomb Blast In Balochistan Hits Police Vehicle; 3 Killed, 16 Injured
The chargesheet, submitte

National Herald Case: ED Chargesheet Names Sonia, Rahul Gandhi; Congress Calls It State Sponsored
The Supreme Court is all

Supreme Court Set To Hear Batch Of Pleas Against The Waqf Amendment Act
The Supreme Court on Tues

SC Cracks Down on Delays in Child Trafficking Trials; Slams High Court for Granting Bail
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

RBI May Cut Rates By 50 BPS In June And August Amid Cooling Inflation, Says SBI Research

RBI May Cut Rates By 50 BPS In June And August Amid Cooling Inflation, Says...

Deadly Bomb Blast In Balochistan Hits Police Vehicle; 3 Killed, 16 Injured

Deadly Bomb Blast In Balochistan Hits Police Vehicle; 3 Killed, 16 Injured

National Herald Case: ED Chargesheet Names Sonia, Rahul Gandhi; Congress Calls It State Sponsored

National Herald Case: ED Chargesheet Names Sonia, Rahul Gandhi; Congress Calls It State Sponsored

Supreme Court Set To Hear Batch Of Pleas Against The Waqf Amendment Act

Supreme Court Set To Hear Batch Of Pleas Against The Waqf Amendment Act

SC Cracks Down on Delays in Child Trafficking Trials; Slams High Court for Granting Bail

SC Cracks Down on Delays in Child Trafficking Trials; Slams High Court for Granting Bail

Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan Discovers Trick To Increase Followers On X, Check Here

Amitabh Bachchan Discovers Trick To Increase Followers On X, Check Here

Why Was William Levy Arrested? Telenovela Star Faces Charges of Disorderly Intoxication and Trespassing in Florida

Why Was William Levy Arrested? Telenovela Star Faces Charges of Disorderly Intoxication and Trespassing in

Kesha Reignites Feud With A Subtle Dig At Rival Katy Perry After Space Flight Backlash- See Pic!

Kesha Reignites Feud With A Subtle Dig At Rival Katy Perry After Space Flight Backlash-

Nag Ashwin Went Into Depression After Watching Inception Trailer Since He Had Planned A Similar Movie: I Dropped The Idea

Nag Ashwin Went Into Depression After Watching Inception Trailer Since He Had Planned A Similar

Two-Day Ultimatum Issued To Sunny Deol’s Jaat Makers Over Controversial Church Scene- Here’s What Happened!

Two-Day Ultimatum Issued To Sunny Deol’s Jaat Makers Over Controversial Church Scene- Here’s What Happened!

Lifestyle

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You