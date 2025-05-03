Home
Saturday, May 3, 2025
Live Tv
Private Capex In India Stays Sluggish Despite Overall Rise In Project Announcements

The report cited lingering concerns over Trump-era tariffs and potential surges in Chinese imports as key contributors to investor caution.

Private capital expenditure in India remained subdued in the fourth quarter of FY25, according to a report by Avendus Spark, even as total new project announcements rose 22.7% year-on-year (yoy) to ₹18 trillion. The report pointed out that private sector contributions saw only a modest 4% yoy increase in the same quarter. It stated, “Private capex remains sluggish in Q4FY25.” For the full financial year, private project announcements fell 9% yoy to ₹27 trillion, largely due to a sharp contraction in the Services and Construction/Real Estate sectors.

Manufacturing and Services Drive the Decline

The Services sector recorded an 18% yoy drop in new project announcements, while Manufacturing declined by 5% in Q4FY25. Despite this, some sub-sectors within Manufacturing—such as Textiles, Food & Agro, Metals, Miscellaneous Manufacturing, and Transport Equipment—posted growth. The report attributed the overall weakness in private capex to weak domestic consumer demand and rising global macroeconomic uncertainty.

Electricity and Mining Sectors Show Strength

The Electricity and Renewable Energy sector witnessed a 55% surge in private project announcements during Q4FY25. Mining projects reported an even more dramatic increase of 732% yoy, jumping from ₹3 billion to ₹25 billion. These sectors emerged as exceptions to the broader trend of caution and contraction in private investments.

Private Project Completions Plunge Across Sectors

Private project completions declined sharply in Q4FY25. The total value of completed private projects dropped 41% yoy to ₹965 billion. Manufacturing completions fell by 30%, Services by 70%, and Construction/Real Estate by 89%. For the entire FY25, private completions decreased 31% yoy to ₹2.5 trillion from ₹3.6 trillion in FY24.

Trade Fears and Investor Caution Slow Down Capex

The report cited lingering concerns over Trump-era tariffs and potential surges in Chinese imports as key contributors to investor caution. These fears disrupted trade and delayed or downsized private sector capex plans. Despite sectoral bright spots, Avendus Spark concluded that private capital expenditure continues to face headwinds in the Indian economy.

(With Inputs From ANI)

