Meet Priya Nair, First Woman CEO Of Hindustan Unilever In 92 Years

In a bold step, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) has named Priya Nair as its future Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, the first woman to helm the FMCG behemoth in its 92-year existence. Priya Nair will succeed incumbent CEO Rohit Jawa on August 1, after he leaves from chair on July 31.

This is remarkably a milestone moment for gender balance in Indian business leadership.

Priya Nair is not a new face to HUL. Since 1995, Priya has been with the company and has progressed gradually over a span of 3 decades. She started off with jobs like Consumer Insights Manager and Brand Manager for popular brands like Dove, Comfort and Rin. She subsequently took charge of a number of major verticals like oral care, deodorants, and laundry.

Priya Nair’s deep understanding of consumer world

She has also been Executive Director and CCVP, Homecare, and then Beauty & Personal Care, South Asia. Her deep understanding of the Indian consumer space and strategic leadership led to Priya being promoted globally as Global Chief Marketing Officer of Unilever’s Beauty & Wellbeing business in 2022. She was appointed as President of the global business unit, one of the fastest-growing divisions of Unilever in 2023.

Priya Nair holds a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce (Accounts & Statistics) from Sydenham College, Mumbai. Nair later pursued an MBA in Marketing from Pune’s Symbiosis Institute of Business Management. She has also attended Harvard Business School for a program in Business Administration and Management.

HUL Chairman Nitin Paranjpe appreciated and hailed Priya Nair’s services. “Priya has had an impressive career in HUL and Unilever. With her extensive knowledge of the Indian market and outstanding record, I am confident she will drive HUL to the next level of performance.” he clarified.

She will also be appointed to the Board of Hindustan Unilever, pending requisite approvals, while remaining in her global role as a member of the Unilever Leadership Executive (ULE).Nair will replace Rohit Jawa, who became CEO and MD of HUL in 2023. Under his stewardship, HUL operated in a tough market situation characterized by weak urban demand and slow bounce back in discretionary segments. The firm attributed Jawa with volume-driven growth under difficult economic conditions.

Jawa is retiring to explore other personal and professional avenues, as stated by HUL’s official release.

