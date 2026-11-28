Sharad Chaudhary with Jimmy Shergill

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 28: Young producer Sharad Choudhary is all set to make his Bollywood production debut with the upcoming Hindi feature film ‘Damru’, and the makers have brought acclaimed actor Jimmy Sheirgill on board for the project. The film promises an interesting cinematic take on money, greed and human nature through an entertaining slice-of-life comedy satire.

Produced under the banner of Dreamz Production House, ‘Damru’ marks the first film project for both producer Sharad Choudhary and his production house. The film will feature Jimmy Sheirgill in the lead role.

Speaking about bringing Jimmy Sheirgill on board and the beginning of his production journey, producer Sharad Choudhary said,

“We are extremely happy to share that Jimmy Sheirgill has come on board for our film ‘Damru’. What makes this association special is that he genuinely liked both the story and his character. For us, having an actor of his calibre believe in the project is a great encouragement.

‘Damru’ is not just the beginning of a film; it is the beginning of a dream for Dreamz Production House. We want to create meaningful, entertaining and engaging cinema that connects with audiences across India and eventually reaches a global audience. We believe stories rooted in human emotions, relationships and realities have the power to travel beyond boundaries. With ‘Damru’, we are taking our first step in that direction, and we hope this is the beginning of many exciting cinematic journeys.”

‘Damru’ revolves around the intriguing aspects of money, greed and human behaviour, exploring how the desire for more can influence relationships, decisions and everyday life. With its comedy-satire format and slice-of-life treatment, the film aims to bring an entertaining yet thought-provoking perspective to the big screen.

With Jimmy Sheirgill coming for this interesting project, ‘Damru’ is shaping up to be an exciting addition to the upcoming Bollywood film slate. For Sharad Choudhary and Dreamz Production House, the film represents the beginning of an ambitious journey towards creating cinema for Indian as well as international audiences.

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