Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Proposal To Impose 35% GST On ‘Sin Goods’ Not A Good Idea: Swadeshi Jagran Manch

The Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM), along with other trade bodies, criticized the proposed 35% GST on "sin goods" like tobacco and aerated beverages, calling it a "bad idea."

Proposal To Impose 35% GST On ‘Sin Goods’ Not A Good Idea: Swadeshi Jagran Manch

The Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM), along with other trade associations, has criticized the proposal to impose a 35% GST on “sin goods” like tobacco and aerated beverages. They argue that this higher tax would lead to increased smuggling, loss of revenue, and harm small retailers while burdening consumers. The All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF) and the Indian Sellers Collective, which represents various trade bodies, also expressed concerns over the recommendations made by the Group of Ministers (GoM) regarding GST rate rationalization.

Earlier this month, the GoM, led by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, proposed a 35% special rate for sin goods, including cigarettes, tobacco products, and aerated beverages. The GoM also suggested a review of tax rates on apparel. SJM’s Ashwani Mahajan criticized the idea of adding another GST slab, arguing that it would complicate the system and encourage smuggling, ultimately defeating the efficiency of taxation. Mahajan also reiterated that while the fight against tobacco was important, it required a more comprehensive approach.

He highlighted that high taxes on cigarettes have led to a booming black market, which would only grow with the introduction of this new tax rate. Mahajan pointed out that China benefits significantly from the smuggling of cheaper, more harmful cigarettes. There were also concerns raised about the health consequences of high taxes, as people might turn to more dangerous, cheaper tobacco products when legal options become unaffordable.

The AICPDF and Indian Sellers Collective also opposed the proposal, arguing that it would negatively impact small retailers, raise consumer costs, and encourage the black market. They urged the government to focus on simplifying GST compliance, reducing rates in a balanced way, and ensuring a stable business environment. Both organizations warned that the proposed changes could undermine the benefits of the GST system and cause lasting damage to India’s retail sector.

ALSO READ: Adani Group Approves Merger Of Sanghi Industries, Penna Cements With Ambuja Cements

Filed under

AERATED BEVERAGES GST ON TOBACCO

Advertisement

Also Read

JioTag Go Launched: Features, Price, And Where To Buy – Everything You Need To Know

JioTag Go Launched: Features, Price, And Where To Buy – Everything You Need To Know

Pope Francis Reveals Two Assassination Attempts Were Plotted During His 2021 Iraq Visit

Pope Francis Reveals Two Assassination Attempts Were Plotted During His 2021 Iraq Visit

EAM Jaishankar Speaks To His Israeli Counterpart, Discusses West Asia

EAM Jaishankar Speaks To His Israeli Counterpart, Discusses West Asia

PM Modi To Visit Kuwait On Two-Day Trip, First Visit By Indian PM In 43 Years

PM Modi To Visit Kuwait On Two-Day Trip, First Visit By Indian PM In 43...

Deadly Earthquake In Vanuatu: 14 Lives Lost, Over 50 Missing, And Hundreds Injured

Deadly Earthquake In Vanuatu: 14 Lives Lost, Over 50 Missing, And Hundreds Injured

Entertainment

‘Is Signing My Tit’: Mariah Carey Celebrates Her Return to Stage by Signing Rihanna’s Breast

‘Is Signing My Tit’: Mariah Carey Celebrates Her Return to Stage by Signing Rihanna’s Breast

Watch | Ram Charan Admits Jealousy Over Jr NTR’s Scene In RRR – Documentary Trailer For ‘Behind And Beyond’ OUT Now

Watch | Ram Charan Admits Jealousy Over Jr NTR’s Scene In RRR – Documentary Trailer

Here’s What Aamir Khan Production Said On Laapataa Ladies Oscars 2025 Snub

Here’s What Aamir Khan Production Said On Laapataa Ladies Oscars 2025 Snub

Ajith Kumar’s Vidaa Muyarchi Set For Pongal 2025: Ajith And Trisha Walk Hand-In-Hand, Fans Celebrate Their Stunning Looks!

Ajith Kumar’s Vidaa Muyarchi Set For Pongal 2025: Ajith And Trisha Walk Hand-In-Hand, Fans Celebrate

Disney Dubbed As Transphobic After Studio Scraps Transgender Storyline In Win Or Lose, Pixar Puts It On Parents

Disney Dubbed As Transphobic After Studio Scraps Transgender Storyline In Win Or Lose, Pixar Puts

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox