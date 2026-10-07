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Home > Business News > Protein Powder Can’t Be Classified as ‘Drink’ Just Because Consumers Mix It With Milk or Water: Supreme Court

Protein Powder Can’t Be Classified as ‘Drink’ Just Because Consumers Mix It With Milk or Water: Supreme Court

The top court noted that protein powder may be mixed with milk or water to make a beverage, but that does not automatically transform the powder into a drink for taxation purposes. The same powder could also be used to prepare solid food products, depending on how it is consumed.

The ruling makes it clear that for tax purposes, what matters is what the product is when it is sold, not how the customer uses it at a later stage.
The ruling makes it clear that for tax purposes, what matters is what the product is when it is sold, not how the customer uses it at a later stage.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Wed 2026-10-07 11:30 IST

The Supreme Court has said that protein powder cannot be classified as a ‘drink’ just because a consumer mixes it with milk or water before consuming it.
 
The court held that tax classification of a product should be determined based on the form in which it is sold, rather than how a customer chooses to use or consume it later.
 
The bench observed that tax authorities must examine the product as it exists at the point of sale. The subsequent use of the product by a consumer cannot determine its tax category.
 
The top court noted that protein powder may be mixed with milk or water to make a beverage, but that does not automatically transform the powder into a drink for taxation purposes. The same powder could also be used to prepare solid food products, depending on how it is consumed.
 
The court’s reasoning places emphasis on the objective characteristics and physical form of the product at the time of sale, rather than varied or speculative end uses.
 
However, the court clarified that the position would be different where a product is already manufactured and sold in the form of a ready-to-consume beverage. Such a product can be classified and taxed as a beverage under the applicable tax regime.
 
The ruling makes it clear that for tax purposes, what matters is what the product is when it is sold, not how the customer uses it at a later stage.
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Protein Powder Can’t Be Classified as ‘Drink’ Just Because Consumers Mix It With Milk or Water: Supreme Court

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Protein Powder Can’t Be Classified as ‘Drink’ Just Because Consumers Mix It With Milk or Water: Supreme Court

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Protein Powder Can’t Be Classified as ‘Drink’ Just Because Consumers Mix It With Milk or Water: Supreme Court

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Protein Powder Can’t Be Classified as ‘Drink’ Just Because Consumers Mix It With Milk or Water: Supreme Court
Protein Powder Can’t Be Classified as ‘Drink’ Just Because Consumers Mix It With Milk or Water: Supreme Court
Protein Powder Can’t Be Classified as ‘Drink’ Just Because Consumers Mix It With Milk or Water: Supreme Court
Protein Powder Can’t Be Classified as ‘Drink’ Just Because Consumers Mix It With Milk or Water: Supreme Court
Protein Powder Can’t Be Classified as ‘Drink’ Just Because Consumers Mix It With Milk or Water: Supreme Court

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