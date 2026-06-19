Psychic Medium Daksh Expands Spiritual Consultancy and Grief Support Services Globally

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Accenture impact on IT stocks crime news Chhattisgarh Crime News adani enterprises Pawanraje Nimbalkar Murder iran us peace deal bjp benjamin netanyahu Parastoo Ahmadi 2026 FIFA World Cup Group B Maanvi Gagroo telegram Lakshmi Priya Angadveer CUET scorecard Accenture impact on IT stocks crime news Chhattisgarh Crime News adani enterprises Pawanraje Nimbalkar Murder iran us peace deal bjp benjamin netanyahu Parastoo Ahmadi 2026 FIFA World Cup Group B Maanvi Gagroo telegram Lakshmi Priya Angadveer CUET scorecard Accenture impact on IT stocks crime news Chhattisgarh Crime News adani enterprises Pawanraje Nimbalkar Murder iran us peace deal bjp benjamin netanyahu Parastoo Ahmadi 2026 FIFA World Cup Group B Maanvi Gagroo telegram Lakshmi Priya Angadveer CUET scorecard Accenture impact on IT stocks crime news Chhattisgarh Crime News adani enterprises Pawanraje Nimbalkar Murder iran us peace deal bjp benjamin netanyahu Parastoo Ahmadi 2026 FIFA World Cup Group B Maanvi Gagroo telegram Lakshmi Priya Angadveer CUET scorecard
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Accenture impact on IT stocks crime news Chhattisgarh Crime News adani enterprises Pawanraje Nimbalkar Murder iran us peace deal bjp benjamin netanyahu Parastoo Ahmadi 2026 FIFA World Cup Group B Maanvi Gagroo telegram Lakshmi Priya Angadveer CUET scorecard Accenture impact on IT stocks crime news Chhattisgarh Crime News adani enterprises Pawanraje Nimbalkar Murder iran us peace deal bjp benjamin netanyahu Parastoo Ahmadi 2026 FIFA World Cup Group B Maanvi Gagroo telegram Lakshmi Priya Angadveer CUET scorecard Accenture impact on IT stocks crime news Chhattisgarh Crime News adani enterprises Pawanraje Nimbalkar Murder iran us peace deal bjp benjamin netanyahu Parastoo Ahmadi 2026 FIFA World Cup Group B Maanvi Gagroo telegram Lakshmi Priya Angadveer CUET scorecard Accenture impact on IT stocks crime news Chhattisgarh Crime News adani enterprises Pawanraje Nimbalkar Murder iran us peace deal bjp benjamin netanyahu Parastoo Ahmadi 2026 FIFA World Cup Group B Maanvi Gagroo telegram Lakshmi Priya Angadveer CUET scorecard
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Psychic Medium Daksh Expands Spiritual Consultancy and Grief Support Services Globally

Psychic Medium Daksh Expands Spiritual Consultancy and Grief Support Services Globally

Psychic Medium Daksh Expands Spiritual Consultancy and Grief Support Services Globally

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Fri 2026-06-19 10:36 IST

New Delhi [India], June 18: Psychic Medium Daksh Kakkar has announced the expansion of his spiritual consultancy and grief support services to address growing demand from clients in India and overseas.

Headquartered in New Delhi, the practice offers evidential mediumship, spiritual consultation and related wellness-focused services to clients across more than 20 countries. With over a decade of experience, Daksh Kakkar provides consultations through secure video sessions and in-person appointments for clients seeking spiritual guidance after personal loss.

You Might Be Interested In

The expansion is aimed at strengthening access to services across Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Europe and the Americas.

Structured Mediumship and Spiritual Consultation

According to the practice, its evidential mediumship sessions are conducted without tarot cards, kundli or pre-provided background information. The consultation process focuses on communication that may include personal traits, shared memories or significant life events that hold meaning for the client and their family.

“Providing clarity and peace to the bereaved is at the core of my professional practice,” said Daksh Kakkar.

The practice stated that many clients approach the service with questions related to emotional closure, remembrance and spiritual reassurance after the loss of loved ones.

Expanded Service Framework

As part of the expansion, Psychic Medium Daksh will continue to offer mediumship consultations along with additional spiritual services, including:

Akashic Records Readings: Sessions focused on soul-level insights related to life path and purpose.

Karmic and Ancestral Trauma Healing: A spiritual consultation service focused on long-standing emotional and generational patterns.

Past Life Regression: Sessions aimed at exploring unresolved emotional patterns and personal blocks from a spiritual perspective.

The services will continue to be available through online consultations, allowing clients outside India to access the practice without geographical limitations.

Psychic Medium Daksh Expands Spiritual Consultancy and Grief Support Services Globally

Growing Demand for Alternative Grief Support

The practice said the expansion reflects increasing interest in alternative grief support and spiritual consultation services among individuals seeking emotional closure alongside personal and family support systems.

According to the firm, clients often approach the practice after experiencing prolonged emotional heaviness, sleep disturbance or a sense of unresolved grief following the passing of loved ones. The sessions are positioned as spiritual and wellness-oriented consultations intended to support emotional reflection and personal healing.

About Psychic Medium Daksh

Psychic Medium Daksh, founded by Daksh Kakkar, is a New Delhi-based spiritual consultancy practice offering evidential mediumship, grief support, Akashic Records readings, karmic and ancestral trauma healing, and past life regression services. With over a decade of experience, the practice serves clients across more than 20 countries through online and in-person consultations.

Disclaimer: These services are spiritual and wellness-oriented consultations. They are not a substitute for medical, psychological, psychiatric, legal or financial advice. Individuals facing medical or mental health concerns should consult qualified professionals.

Media/ Contact:
Psychic Medium Daksh
Website: psychicmediumdaksh.com
Email: info.pmdaksh@gmail.com
Phone/WhatsApp: +91 95-1111-9918 / +91 999-111-8592
Location: Delhi, India

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Psychic Medium Daksh Expands Spiritual Consultancy and Grief Support Services Globally
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Kerala Weather Today 19 July: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For 5 Districts

Youngest Director Driving a New Era of Trust in Insurance: How Pranay Puri is Redefining Risk Management

Chennai Weather Today 19 July: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Warning, Thunderstorms For 27 Districts

From a Parent’s Frustration to a National Education Platform: The Story Behind Qurocity

Why Is The Indian Stock Market Falling Today? Top Reasons Behind Dalal Street’s Morning Meltdown

LATEST NEWS

Does China Have Its Own Caste System? Social Media Is Comparing Beijing’s Hukou, Shi-Nong-Gong-Shang With India

Rajasthan Shocker: Social Media Influencer’s Affair With Taxi Driver Ends In Murder Plot

FIFA World Cup 2026 Results: Mexico Become First Team to Qualify For Round of 32 After Luis Romo Fires 1-0 Win Over South Korea

Shiv Sena split 2.O: Mumbai Police On Alert Amid Buzz Of Rebel MPs Switching Sides

Psychic Medium Daksh Expands Spiritual Consultancy and Grief Support Services Globally

Why Is The Indian Stock Market Falling Today? Top Reasons Behind Dalal Street’s Morning Meltdown

PPF vs NPS vs ELSS: Which Tax-Saving Investment Is Right for You

Bihar BEd CET Result 2026 Expected Today at biharcetbed-brabu.in; Check Scorecard Download Steps and Direct Link Here

From Small-Town India to AI Innovation: Neeraj Bansal, BeSpoke AI Stylist, Built a Startup Without External Funding

Delhi Weather Today June 19 2026: IMD Warns Of Hot Day, Scattered Rain Likely

Psychic Medium Daksh Expands Spiritual Consultancy and Grief Support Services Globally

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Psychic Medium Daksh Expands Spiritual Consultancy and Grief Support Services Globally

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Psychic Medium Daksh Expands Spiritual Consultancy and Grief Support Services Globally
Psychic Medium Daksh Expands Spiritual Consultancy and Grief Support Services Globally
Psychic Medium Daksh Expands Spiritual Consultancy and Grief Support Services Globally
Psychic Medium Daksh Expands Spiritual Consultancy and Grief Support Services Globally

QUICK LINKS