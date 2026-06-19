Psychic Medium Daksh Expands Spiritual Consultancy and Grief Support Services Globally

New Delhi [India], June 18: Psychic Medium Daksh Kakkar has announced the expansion of his spiritual consultancy and grief support services to address growing demand from clients in India and overseas.

Headquartered in New Delhi, the practice offers evidential mediumship, spiritual consultation and related wellness-focused services to clients across more than 20 countries. With over a decade of experience, Daksh Kakkar provides consultations through secure video sessions and in-person appointments for clients seeking spiritual guidance after personal loss.

The expansion is aimed at strengthening access to services across Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Europe and the Americas.

Structured Mediumship and Spiritual Consultation

According to the practice, its evidential mediumship sessions are conducted without tarot cards, kundli or pre-provided background information. The consultation process focuses on communication that may include personal traits, shared memories or significant life events that hold meaning for the client and their family.

“Providing clarity and peace to the bereaved is at the core of my professional practice,” said Daksh Kakkar.

The practice stated that many clients approach the service with questions related to emotional closure, remembrance and spiritual reassurance after the loss of loved ones.

Expanded Service Framework

As part of the expansion, Psychic Medium Daksh will continue to offer mediumship consultations along with additional spiritual services, including:

Akashic Records Readings: Sessions focused on soul-level insights related to life path and purpose.

Karmic and Ancestral Trauma Healing: A spiritual consultation service focused on long-standing emotional and generational patterns.

Past Life Regression: Sessions aimed at exploring unresolved emotional patterns and personal blocks from a spiritual perspective.

The services will continue to be available through online consultations, allowing clients outside India to access the practice without geographical limitations.

Growing Demand for Alternative Grief Support

The practice said the expansion reflects increasing interest in alternative grief support and spiritual consultation services among individuals seeking emotional closure alongside personal and family support systems.

According to the firm, clients often approach the practice after experiencing prolonged emotional heaviness, sleep disturbance or a sense of unresolved grief following the passing of loved ones. The sessions are positioned as spiritual and wellness-oriented consultations intended to support emotional reflection and personal healing.

About Psychic Medium Daksh

Psychic Medium Daksh, founded by Daksh Kakkar, is a New Delhi-based spiritual consultancy practice offering evidential mediumship, grief support, Akashic Records readings, karmic and ancestral trauma healing, and past life regression services. With over a decade of experience, the practice serves clients across more than 20 countries through online and in-person consultations.

Disclaimer: These services are spiritual and wellness-oriented consultations. They are not a substitute for medical, psychological, psychiatric, legal or financial advice. Individuals facing medical or mental health concerns should consult qualified professionals.

Media/ Contact:

Psychic Medium Daksh

Website: psychicmediumdaksh.com

Email: info.pmdaksh@gmail.com

Phone/WhatsApp: +91 95-1111-9918 / +91 999-111-8592

Location: Delhi, India